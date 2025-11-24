‘Is it haunted?!?’ – A Woman’s Dog Won’t Stop Barking At A 100-Year-Old Painting She Bought And Folks Are Scared

Do you believe in ghosts?

Well, if you’re a skeptic, you might change your mind after watching this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Rebecca, and she showed viewers how her dog Georgia reacted when she bought a 100-year-old painting on from Etsy.

The video showed Rebecca’s dog barking at the painting.

The text overlay reads, Brought home a 100-year-old oil portrait. Hung it…my dog took one look at it and said, “Absolutely not.”

She added, “So that’s…comforting.”

In the caption, Rebecca wrote, “Adopted a 100 year-old painting. Dog refuses to enter the room. If I get possessed, someone clear my browser history. Don’t mind the mess…I was mid-clean.”

Here’s the video.

Rebecca posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she also bought a painting of the woman’s husband.

She said, “To be fair, Georgia once barked at my son’s reflection in a mirror. So maybe she’s not the brightest paranormal authority out there.”

Check out what else she had to say in the video below.

Let’s get real…there’s no way that painting isn’t haunted…

