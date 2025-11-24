November 24, 2025 at 2:55 pm

‘Is it haunted?!?’ – A Woman’s Dog Won’t Stop Barking At A 100-Year-Old Painting She Bought And Folks Are Scared

by Matthew Gilligan

Do you believe in ghosts?

Well, if you’re a skeptic, you might change your mind after watching this viral TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Rebecca, and she showed viewers how her dog Georgia reacted when she bought a 100-year-old painting on from Etsy.

The video showed Rebecca’s dog barking at the painting.

The text overlay reads, Brought home a 100-year-old oil portrait. Hung it…my dog took one look at it and said, “Absolutely not.”

She added, “So that’s…comforting.”

In the caption, Rebecca wrote, “Adopted a 100 year-old painting. Dog refuses to enter the room. If I get possessed, someone clear my browser history. Don’t mind the mess…I was mid-clean.”

Here’s the video.

Rebecca posted a follow-up video and told viewers that she also bought a painting of the woman’s husband.

She said, “To be fair, Georgia once barked at my son’s reflection in a mirror. So maybe she’s not the brightest paranormal authority out there.”

Check out what else she had to say in the video below.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a funny photo.

And this TikTok user asked a question.

Let’s get real…there’s no way that painting isn’t haunted…

