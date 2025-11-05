JoAnn Fabrics Employee Shared A Story About How Some Shoppers Ripped Off Her Store

If you work in retail, you never know what kind of customers you’re gonna have to deal with!

Just ask the TikTokker you’re about to hear from.

She posted a video and told viewers a story about how some seemingly innocent women at her job ended up ripping the place off!

The worker told viewers, “I just got to work like literally 15 minutes ago and I just got on the cash wrap.”

She continued, “I helped the next couple ladies out and they had three giant [machines]. An embroidery machine, a serger machine and a paper cutting machine. They’re all like hundreds of dollars.”

The TikTokker said she only turned her back for a few moments and when she turned back around, the ladies were bolting out of the store with the machines.

She said, “They were running out the door with those machines. $974 that I had rung up.”

The worker added that she wasn’t supposed to follow them, so there really wasn’t much she could do to stop them.

Wow!

Take a look at the video.

That was pretty much highway robbery!

But from a fabric store…

