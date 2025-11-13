JoJo Siwa Fan Was Kicked Out Of A Concert And Took To TikTok To Apologize

I have yet to be kicked out of a concert…and I hope it doesn’t happen anytime soon…

But it did to the young woman you’re about to hear from!

Her name is Anjali and she took to TikTok to apologize to singer JoJo Siwa after she and her friend got the boot from her concert in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here’s what happened: apparently, Siwa has said before that she was insecure about her hairline. The girls who got kicked out of the Glasgow show had Photoshopped picture of Siwa as an egg on their clothes…and the singer wasn’t happy about it.

During the concert, Siwa said, “You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! Thank you for coming, I appreciate it! But we’ve only got room for infinity hearts in here, right? Not in my house, baby.”

In the video’s text overlay, Anjali wrote, “Jojo, I’m so, so sorry.”

She explained more about what happened in the video and in the video’s caption.

She wrote, “I’m one of the people that was kicked out at JoJo’s concert on Wednesday in Glasgow. Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke, but then she started really growing on us and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!”

Anjali added, “We didn’t have any merch, so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn’t look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that.”

She also told viewers in the caption, “None of it was with malicious intent. We didn’t throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. This apology is completely genuine. If it doesn’t seem like it is I’m autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important.”

Check out the video.

@friendly_musician hi! I’m one of the people that was kicked out at jojos concert on Wednesday in Glasgow jojo siwa getting kicked out in Glasgow apology and explanation me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and i was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!! we didn’t have any merch so we decided to just print off the first picture we saw and stick it on our clothes, we didn’t look at the back story behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that. none of it was with malicious intent. we didn’t throw it at her we passed it to her like she asked. this apology is completely genuine, if it doesn’t seem like it is I’m autistic and I usually seem really bored or laughing when trying to do something important. #jojosiwa #jojosiwakickedout #banned #sorry #apology @JoJo Siwa @Jessalynn Siwa @Chris Hughes @Jayden Siwa ♬ original sound – anjali<3

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Well, at least she was nice enough to apologize…

