Livid Customer Passive-Aggressively Threatened This Store Employee After He Didn’t Accept A Return, So Head Of Security And Management Teach The Customer A Lesson On Respect

It’s great when management has its employees’ backs.

This employee received a passive-aggressive threat from an angry customer for rejecting his request for a return. So the manager and the head of security teamed up to put the customer in place.

The time I got passively-aggressively threatened at work, and work responded appropriately. I was at work, doing work stuff, when a woman came up to the register with a bag full of tools. They’re repackaged and clearly used. We’ll call her A. You’ll see why I’m not just using Customer soon enough. A: I want to return these I look at the items, and used my best customer service tone. Me: Is there anything wrong with them? A: No, I just didn’t need them. Me: Do you have the receipt? A: No, I just bought them like last month, though, can you just give me like, store credit?

This employee refused a return from a customer.

At this point, I actually tried. I don’t know why, but I tried to find her receipt in our system, hoping against all hope that it wouldn’t be there, because I’m not going to be the one to return these and have my bosses asking me why I took back tools in such bad shape. I probably wouldn’t have done it anyways, but lo and behold, there is no record of her purchase in our system. A: So you can’t take them back and just give me store credit? Me: I can’t. Especially in the condition these are in, I wouldn’t be able to sell them like this, so I can’t take them back, especially without proof of purchase. A: So, you’re not going to take them. Why do people think that asking me several times will change my answer? Me: I really can’t. Sorry. A packs up her junky tools and leaves. Now, I think this is the end of this, and I go about my business.

Another customer walked in and threatened him.

In walks B about an hour later. I’m with another customer, so a co-worker is helping him out. As I’m ringing out another customer, B is complaining to my co-worker that “some jerk” refused to take back some “good as new tools” from his “sister in law.” He just ranted and raved about how annoyed he was until co-worker calls a manager. Manager takes B over to another register and gives him a gift card for his junk tools, tells him this is a one-time only deal and not to expect it to happen again. At this point, I’m standing casually at my register, as B walks past me and says, loudly enough for me to obviously hear B: There was nothing wrong with those tools you smarty-pants. Wait til I see you outside.

So he called security.

I stop and turn around, half in shock that this guy actually just threatened to beat me up outside like we were in the 4th grade and I had looked at the girl he had a crush on. But I’m not taking chances on this guy’s stability, so I call up security. Me: Yeah, the guy that just walked past me on his way out threatened me. Security: He WHAT?? Me: Yep… Said ‘wait til I see you outside’. Because I refused to return his used products earlier. Security hangs up, and about 15 seconds later, the head of security is storming towards the doors after this guy. The next part is hearsay because I didn’t follow them.

Head of security and manager were appalled by the customer’s behavior.

Head of Security (HS): Did you just THREATEN one of my employees? B: (Full of arrogant confidence) Yes, sir. HS: Alright, well I’m going to contact the police and let them know how you feel. B: (Still full of arrogant confidence) Go right ahead! HS comes in, asks me again exactly what happened, I explain the whole situation. Manager comes over and hears story, is appalled by what happened. The end? Nope. This is where everything gets better. We didn’t end up reporting it to the police. Local authorities don’t care about stuff like that. The next part is all hearsay as well, but I heard it from both staff members present.

When the customer returned, this happened.

A few days later, B returns to the store to buy his girlfriend jewelry with his ill-gotten gift card, because last minute gifts are a girl’s best friend. Manager gets a call from jewelry about a man trying to purchase jewelry with a gift card that has no balance on it. Yup. Manager gets HS and they both head down to jewelry. HS approaches B. HS: Hey buddy, you remember me? B: Yes, sir HS: Yeah, that gift card you’re trying to use is voided, and you can go ahead and vacate the premises now. B: Well… Can I at least have my tools back? HS: NO?!

And the customer was escorted out of the premises.

B: That’s nonsense! I wanna talk to corporate! HS: Go right ahead! B: What’s their number? HS: Iunno, Google it or something! B is escorted off the premises, fans cheer, the crowd goes wild. And now security has had my picture on the wall in the break room as loss prevention and security employee of the month for about 5 months now. They choose an associate from the store who prevents losses, damage, injury, etc. and put them on the board.

He already got what he wanted, the threat was uncalled for.

