Lost Tourists Often Ask Homeowner Where The Nature Trails Are, But There Aren’t Any Nature Trails Nearby

Yeah, I can’t tell you what it is because I don’t work there, even though I do indeed live right by it. This is sort of convoluted, because multiple different kinds of people make me try and answer questions about this place. I live in a sort of out of the way place, even though it’s like 5 minutes to a highway. There used to be a tiny private Christian college literally a block away, but they couldn’t get enough funding to stay open, so they sold the property and buildings to some Silicon Valley billionaire who turned it into…something.

I literally can’t explain what it is, even after spending time on their website and walking around it. So it’s frustrating as hell when I get asked to explain it. I have to take a Goober or Swift quite often, and the drivers are 25% of the time dropping someone off at this place. “Is it a hotel?” “Uh…I think you can maybe get a room if you’re there for one of their things..?” “Like what?” “Yoga..? Meditation..?”

I’m not trying to talk down on any one of the things that get lumped into “yuppie hipster” stuff, but this place decided to take it upon themselves to lump them all together for me. So it’s really hard to be polite about what it is. Would you like a class on exclusive kale diets while chakras are being aligned in an aromatherapy sauna? You can also catch Alanis Morrisette later! Not really kidding that much…

So the other half of the IDNWHL, besides trying to be polite about this place, is the actual customers. Like I said, I LIVE a block away. There are houses even closer…seriously 10 steps away from the entrance. The place advertises itself as completely secluded with nature trails and stuff.

Remember when I said I live 5 minutes from a highway? The place is right next to it, separated by some trees. Two other sides are my neighborhood. The fourth side is nature…a literal cliff. Anyway, this causes many customers of this place to come wandering through my neighborhood looking for these magical secluded nature trails. I’ve been accosted multiple times doing such mundane things as getting my mail or walking my dog about where to find the nature area.

I don’t work there, this is my house not some off-shoot of that place you paid out the wazoo for and who lied to you, go ask one of them where the nature trails are. Maybe they expect you to walk up a cliff. Or you can enjoy my extremely scenic paved road and my neighbors who also won’t help you, because they also don’t work there.

