Male Nurse Has Been Hounded By His Parents For Years For Not Being Married, But When They Shamed Him And His Fiancée Over Christmas Dinner, He Had The Perfect Response To Stop Them In Their Tracks

Every year when Christmas rolls around, many of us hope that this year will be the magical occasion that we hoped for.

While others brace themselves for what they know is coming.

It’s rare that big family events go smoothly, and the way the guy in this story was spoken to by his parents over Christmas dinner is testament to that.

But they never expected that he’d bite back, much less the juicy truth that he had stashed away for this exact moment.

AITA for bringing up my brother’s “premature” birth at Christmas dinner to get my parents to shut up? I am a nurse practitioner and I am the primary care provider for a lot of the low risk maternity cases at the practice where I work. I also work hand in hand with the doctors and midwives to create a healthy maternity, birth, and postpartum situation. My fiancee is completing her residency. We live together and have for a few years now. We’re not in any hurry to get married. We originally had plans to do so a couple of years ago, but then we got really busy for two years.

It is driving my very religious parents crazy that their youngest son is living in sin. I don’t really care. I’m an adult and I do what I want. We are getting married in June. So last year we were visiting my parents for Christmas. The way it came together this year everyone is at my parents house. So that’s my folks, my three siblings, myself and fiancee, and seven grandchildren. So seventeen people.

At dinner my mom started going on about how she was so glad that we were finally getting married as she won’t be embarrassed at church any more. And my dad said how proud he was of his three older kids who all either waited to get married before moving in together or got married right away after moving in together. My fiancee was getting embarrassed and I was getting mad over this stupid argument we have had too many times. And a family dinner was the last straw. I have asked them repeatedly to just accept that they cannot control how I live my life. I refuse to stay with them when I visit, even if I come alone. Hotels are just easier.

So I started talking about a premature baby I had been reading about. It was almost three months premature and weighed about 1.6 pounds. It was super strong and healthy for being born so little and the NICU had high hopes for the baby doing well. My mom and dad both got deer in the headlights looks on their faces. To bad. Should not have ****** around with my fiancee’s feelings. So I asked about my oldest brother. He was born almost four months premature. I asked if there was a chance that we could check out the family album where we keep all the records of family births and stuff? I already knew my brother was over 9 pounds and almost 23″ long when he was born. My grandmother told me all about it the first time my parents tried to shame me.

The subject got changed very fast. After supper my parents told me that I should not try to embarrass them with private things that are not my concern. I told them that if I heard anything about my living arrangements ever again for the rest of my life I would make sure to keep bringing up the FACT that my mom was in her second trimester when they got married. My parents are mad at me for telling them how to behave in their own home. But my fiancee is happy that they seem to be off the subject for good. AITA?

Sure his words might have embarrassed his parents, but they truly got what they deserved after being so hypocritical towards him.

They’ve kept this secret a long time – or so they thought – but secrets can’t usually be kept forever.

He is an adult man and they need to respect his choices, or be ready for the consequences.

It’s all well and good wanting the best for your children – and that includes hoping that they’ll learn from your mistakes.

But that’s only possible if you’re honest and transparent about your own mistakes to begin with.

The way these parents are handling it is very different, and completely disrespectful to their son and his fiancée.

There’s no other way to say it: they’re hypocrites.

