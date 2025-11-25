Man Accidentally Sees The Texts His Wife’s Divorced Friends Send Her, And Now He Wants Her To Stop Hanging Out With Them

Imagine being married and having a pretty great relationship. What would you do if your spouse started hanging out with friends who are all divorced, and you noticed that she started treating you differently after hanging out with them?

Would you call her out on it or ignore the situation?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t want his wife to hang out with her divorced friends anymore.

Keep reading to find out why he feels so strongly about this.

AITAH for asking my wife to ditch her divorced friends? So I (39M) and my wife (38F) have been married for 10 years together for 15 and have two children (9M and 7F). My wife has been going out with a group of 3 of her friends from work once a month for years. When it first started all her friends were married, but in the last couple of years her 3 friends have all had very messy divorces.

Now the problem when my wife goes out with them she comes home and is suddenly hyper critical of everything I do or do not do.

Their work life balance used to be really good.

So I do work from home and have worked with my company so that everyday I can take my breaks in order to do kid drop off and pick up, walk the dog, cook supper and try to do other things around the house if my work day allows it. My wife who works out of the house used to be super appreciative of this always say thank you or do other little things like if she had to stop and fill up the car she would pick me a bag of chips or some other token of thank you.

These friends sound like a bad influence.

When she now goes out with her friends who have gotten divorced (none of them were easy) She comes home and now instead of thanks, I get “well you didn’t do the laundry” or the laundry didn’t get folded and put away. Even my cooking which she used to love now is picked apart with everything that could be improved or changed. Also suddenly all intimacy is gone not a even kiss goodbye or good morning and if I try anything else I just get shut down hard. This usually last for about a week or two (but it is starting to get longer) before she starts saying thank you and appreciating what I do around the house.

He didn’t read her texts on purpose, at least, not at first.

The other day my wife left her personal cell phone at home and called me from work asking her to bring it to her and to charge it on the way. I don’t think she realized that plugging her phone into my truck for the drive would bring up her text messages. Well as I was driving this group of friends started texting her phone and it was nothing but bashing me. With things like “What didn’t he do today”, “he sounds like he just makes more work for you” and “hope he likes the cold”.

It gets worse.

So I pulled over and read the conversation and everything she was saying about how I was making her life difficult. Honestly it nearly broke me but I didn’t want to over react. I brought the phone to her and she grabbed it and went back in the building no thank you or anything.

He knew they needed to talk about this.

That night I arranged for my dad to pick up the kids so we could talk in private when she got home. I told her I saw the text messages and she snapped at me for reading the messages (yes I realize it was wrong of me to do). I told her well apparently according to you and your friends I am a dog **** husband. My outburst took her by surprise.

He made it clear how much this bothers him.

I am generally pretty soft spoken and I went a rage about all the stuff I do around the house daily that apparently count for nothing and if it was a big problem she could step up and do more. I asked her if she still loved me and she did say yes and she said she just gets caught up talking with this group and feels the need to join in. So I told her she needs to cut it off with this group because I cannot live with a wife that doesn’t respect or appreciate me, and we need to go counselling as well. She said I was being unreasonable for asking her to cut out her friends of over 10 years so AMITAH?

I don’t think he’s wrong. These women are poisoning her against him, or, at best, she’s pretending to have problems at home in order to fit in. Either way, it’s not okay.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Marriage counseling is a good idea.

It’s true. His wife is a liar.

They are headed towards divorce whether they realize it or not.

Here’s another vote for marriage counseling.

This man knows exactly what it’s like to be in this situation.

They need to talk to a marriage counselor immediately!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.