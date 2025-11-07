Man Asked His Mom And Brother To Move Out Of His House As He And His Boyfriend Will Be Moving In, But His Mom Flipped Out And Called Him Heartless

Family dynamics can get complicated when family members have varying choices for living arrangements.

This man has been the main provider for his family since he was nineteen.

He supported his mom and brother for years.

But his brother refused to be responsible with money and financial choices.

So when he suggested that they move out of his house, his mom flipped out.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for “kicking” my mom and/or my brother out? I (34M) bought my own house 12 years ago and have been paying for it since. My mom (63F) and younger brother (25M) have always lived with me. I’ve basically been the main provider since I started working at 19. I’ve never charged my mom rent since she doesn’t work due to her age. For added context, she didn’t finish middle school, so she’s always struggled financially. But she “sacrificed” everything so her children could get through life.

This man moved in with his boyfriend and let his mom and brother stay in his house.

With my brother, I’ve only asked him to contribute 50% of the utilities and groceries. It feels unfair for me to cover everything while he spends his money on takeout and video games or whatever. A little over a year ago, I moved in with my boyfriend (30M), who rents a house with a friend. I decided to let my mom and brother stay in my house. To help them out, I decided not to charge rent. The idea was that my brother could use that money to help my mom with groceries, gas, etc.

His brother took out a loan to buy his own house.

Recently, my brother took out a loan to buy a house. Even though I advised him it was a terrible decision given how bad the housing market is right now. He’s now in massive debt and left with less than 50% of his paycheck after repayments. To make things worse, he rented his house out to a terrible tenant who either pays late or not at all. My mom has ended up dealing with the tenant, repairs, and maintenance because my brother is basically a man-child. He refuses to learn how to drive, communicate, or even prepare and/or cut his own food.

He planned to move back to his house with his boyfriend.

A couple of weeks ago, my boyfriend’s landlord told us they want the house back once our lease ends in 6 months. Since I already own a house and my brother owns one, too, I suggested that my boyfriend and I move back into my house. My mom and brother could move into his. That way, everyone would have their own place without paying rent. Plus, what my boyfriend and I save on rent could go into a fund to help my mom whenever she needs it.

His mother did like the idea and started guilt-tripping him.

When I floated this idea to my mom (not even as a final decision, just as a suggestion), she completely flipped out. She started trying to guilt-trip me, saying she’d be better off dead. That she’s just a burden and that she has nothing because she sacrificed everything for her children. I’ve always helped my mom financially, but she coddles my brother to the point that he’ll never learn to be independent.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong here.

Now, she’s making me feel like I’m the bad guy for even suggesting a logical solution. Where we both use the houses we actually own. So, AITA for suggesting my mom and brother move into his house so I can move back into mine?

Sometimes, doing what’s fair can still make you the bag guy.

