Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date That’s Close To His Heart, But His Sister-in-Law Disapproves Of It Because It’s The Day Before Her Anniversary
WIBTA for choosing a wedding date that’s the day before my future SIL’s anniversary?
I (41M) just got engaged to my fiancée, Bambi (41F).
The one thing I really want is to have our wedding on 9/11/27.
The “Never Forget” symbolism means a lot to me.
There’s also a personal connection.
My cousin Tony is married to Bambi’s sister Mary, and they got married on November 5th.
I was Tony’s best man, and Mary actually set Bambi and I up.
I liked the idea of tying “Remember, remember the 5th of November” from V for Vendetta to “Never Forget” from 9/11.
It just feels meaningful and is funny to me.
The problem is my other future SIL, Amanda, is furious.
Because our chosen date is the day before her wedding anniversary.
So, AITA for picking 9/11 as our wedding date even though it’s right before Amanda’s anniversary?
What is meaningful to one person can feel inconsiderate to another.
