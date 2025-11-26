November 25, 2025 at 9:15 pm

Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date That’s Close To His Heart, But His Sister-in-Law Disapproves Of It Because It’s The Day Before Her Anniversary

by Heide Lazaro

Choosing a wedding date can be deeply personal and symbolic.

This man was excited to marry his fiancée on a date that felt special to him.

The “Never Forget” symbolism holds a great meaning to him, so he wanted to have their wedding to 9/11.

However, his future sister-in-law was upset because the date fell just before her own anniversary.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

WIBTA for choosing a wedding date that’s the day before my future SIL’s anniversary?

I (41M) just got engaged to my fiancée, Bambi (41F).

The one thing I really want is to have our wedding on 9/11/27.

The “Never Forget” symbolism means a lot to me.

There’s also a personal connection.

This man explained why 9/11 holds a special meaning for him.

My cousin Tony is married to Bambi’s sister Mary, and they got married on November 5th.

I was Tony’s best man, and Mary actually set Bambi and I up.

I liked the idea of tying “Remember, remember the 5th of November” from V for Vendetta to “Never Forget” from 9/11.

It just feels meaningful and is funny to me.

However, his sister-in-law disapproved of this date.

The problem is my other future SIL, Amanda, is furious.

Because our chosen date is the day before her wedding anniversary.

So, AITA for picking 9/11 as our wedding date even though it’s right before Amanda’s anniversary?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 11.35.31 PM Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date Thats Close To His Heart, But His Sister in Law Disapproves Of It Because Its The Day Before Her Anniversary

This one has a valid question.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 11.35.57 PM Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date Thats Close To His Heart, But His Sister in Law Disapproves Of It Because Its The Day Before Her Anniversary

Here’s a valid point from this user.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 11.36.29 PM Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date Thats Close To His Heart, But His Sister in Law Disapproves Of It Because Its The Day Before Her Anniversary

People are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 11.36.50 PM Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date Thats Close To His Heart, But His Sister in Law Disapproves Of It Because Its The Day Before Her Anniversary

Finally, picking 9/11 as the wedding date is weird, says this one.

Screenshot 2025 10 11 at 11.37.25 PM Man Chose A Meaningful Wedding Date Thats Close To His Heart, But His Sister in Law Disapproves Of It Because Its The Day Before Her Anniversary

What is meaningful to one person can feel inconsiderate to another.

