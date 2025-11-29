Man Divorced His Wife For Not Bearing Him A Son, But His Next Four Wives And One Affair Partner All Gave Him Daughters Too

The universe has a funny way of serving justice.

This woman shares a story about how her grandmother was avenged by the universe against her harsh grandfather, who left her for giving birth to girls.

Read the unbelievable full story below.

The universe’s petty revenge This is my grandmother’s petty revenge. My grandfather (whom I’ve never met) divorced my grandmother after she gave birth to her second daughter. They married young, lived in a super conservative town, and he was obsessed with the idea of a son. After the divorce my grandmother was ostracized for her “failure.” He married his second wife some months later. My grandmother had to stay in the town while she was saving up money to move, but once she did, she kept tabs on the town and her family. And guess what? Wife #2 gave birth to a girl. And so did Wife #3. My grandfather had five wives, including grandmothe, and ALL gave birth to girls. Wife #2 had three, Wife #3 had two and a stillborn, Wife #4 had three, and Wife #5 had one, but divorced him quickly because she didn’t want to be blamed.

Grandmother still had the last laugh.

It also came out he had cheated with a neighbor who had three sons and one girl, and that one girl was his child. The husband divorced the neighbor, but she refused to marry my grandfather, because “he’s defective.” He’s paying a fortune in support and can’t find any other woman to marry him because turns out, 20 something years olds don’t want a 68 year old. What’s even more hilarious, is the very Christian town has changed its tune and is now supportive of his daughters and his divorces. Turns out it’s not the women’s fault anymore. I don’t even know the percentage of something like this, but it must be insane. As for my grandmother, remarried and had my uncle. Apparently, her family back in the town loudly talked about how blessed my grandmother was for giving birth to a healthy son.

Now that’s cosmic justice, if ever there was one.

