Groom Does Not Plan To Invite His Sister To His Wedding, But His Dad Thinks He Should Invite Her

If you had a strained relationship with your siblings, would you still invite them to your wedding?

In this story, one man shares that his sister seems to want nothing to do with him. He gives examples of how horrible she has been to him.

He does not want to invite her to his wedding. Should he invite her anyway just because she’s his sister?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not wanting my sister to come to my wedding? I 30M and getting married next year. I had a conversation with my dad recently and it came up how I wouldn’t be inviting my sister to the wedding. Background story:

His relationship with his sister is strained, to say the least.

I have the classic narcissistic mother / toxic family cycle. I’m talking gaslighting, golden child vs scapegoat (I’m the scapegoat) and so much more. This has now resulted in me going no contact with my mother, which has been the case for 2.5 years. Since I decided to go no contact, my sister has basically disowned me and has rejected every single one of my past attempts to keep a relationship alive.

He has tried to be nice to his sister.

Every family social event, it’s always me and my Fiancée that approach her, we always make the effort to show an interest in her life. She makes very little attempt to return the favour, I don’t think she has asked me a single question in the last 18 months…as you can imagine it gets awkward trying to make small talk. Outside of this, she is immature, lacks integrity and is manipulative with my dad (just like my mum).

The sister is causing so much drama!

One example, we kept receiving post from my mother (without permission, don’t know how she got our address when we moved) and after the 4th incident we sent a direct message to my mum stating that we didn’t give her permission to have our address, please don’t contact us anymore. This was passed from my sister to my dad (who divorced my mother after she had an affair) and in turn he uninvited me and my Fiancé from going round to see him on Christmas as my sister was there and refused to be in the same room as me for setting a boundary with my mum.

He still told his sister when he got engaged.

Most recently I turned 30 and got engaged, we had a big party with loads of family and friends. Invited my sister to which she didn’t attend or even respond. AITA for not wanting my sister to be at my wedding?

I don’t think his sister would go to the wedding. It doesn’t matter if he invites her or not. She probably wouldn’t even RSVP.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a suggestion not to invite anyone in his family.

This person calls the dad a victim and an enabler.

