Man Doesn’t Want Anymore Figurines Or Board Games, But His Spouse Gets Upset Because He Wanted To Get Him A Board Game For His Birthday

AITA by telling my spouse what I don’t want to receive on my birthday? My (40ishM) birthday is coming up. My spouse (50ishM) has a habit of surprising me with something on my birthday, which is nice of course!

But in the past years, he has gifted me board games and statues of my favorite comic book character, while I explicitly told him I do not want either of those things. Reasons: we have plenty of games we still have to play, and we’re running out of space to display the figurines.

Last year, he gifted me a figurine anyway. It was a nice figurine and I liked it; however, I also told him I’d rather have gotten something else instead.

Today, he asked me what I thought about a specific board game he thinks I will like to get for my birthday. I told him I don’t want it. It’s a board game I’m not interested in, and I just don’t want any more board games.

He’s angry now and calling me very ungrateful and impossible to find gifts for. He’s “done with this.” He told me I should just make a “groceries list” with stuff I want then (I do have a wishlist, by the way). So, AITA?

