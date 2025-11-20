Man Endured A Noisy Hotel Party All Night, So He And His Siblings Decided To Be Petty And Did The Same Thing The Next Morning

Sleeping in a room next to partygoers is the worst experience you can have in hotels.

This man was staying at a hotel with his siblings after attending their grandmother’s funeral.

Next to their room was a group of rowdy guests that kept them awake all night.

So, he and his siblings decided enough was enough… and gave the other guests a taste of their own medicine.

Check out the full story below to find out more

Party animals go a dose of their own medicine Years ago, my grandmother passed away. My brother, sister, and I all traveled to the funeral and were all leaving the next day. We drove to a hotel in St. Louis where we got two rooms. One for me and my kids, and another for my brother and sister.

This man complained about the loud noise.

For some unknown reason, the rooms they gave us were separated with a room in between. We had all gone to bed when, in the room between us, a bunch of rowdy kids started a party. There was loud music, loud talking, and constant noise. My brother and I both called the front desk.

When the noise didn’t stop, they also called the police.

They sent someone to tell the kids to quiet down. That lasted all of ten minutes. We called the police on a disturbing-the-peace call. Again, that lasted about ten minutes. This party went on into the early morning hours before it was finally quiet.

They were given a 50% discount for the inconvenience.

Here’s where the petty revenge starts. My brother and I complained at the front desk. They discounted our rooms by 50% (should have been comped). So before we left, my brother turned on the TV, faced it toward the middle room, and cranked the volume.

And they executed petty revenge to get back at them!

I couldn’t do the TV thing, but I could do it with the clock radio. I turned it on and cranked the volume. One of the kids popped out of the room and complained, but we just shrugged him off. Hope they enjoyed the morning news and whatever music was on the radio!

Sometimes, karma comes with a wake-up call.

