Man Filled His Crew’s Fuel Cans With The Wrong Fuel On Purpose To Teach The Thieves A Lesson, And Now Their Cars Are Left Stranded On The Road

Stealing doesn’t always end well for the thieves.

This man, working in a landscaping company, noticed that expensive gas cans were being stolen from his trucks.

Fed up, he and his crew began a quiet, sneaky plan where they switched fuels in the cans to fool the thieves.

Revenge on the thieves I used to run a crew for a landscaping company. People love to steal the gas cans off the trucks. One day, we had to get all new cans because they got stolen. These cans aren’t cheap. They run around $60 each plus fuel.

When we went to fill them, we filled the diesel cans with gas. We filled the gas cans with diesel. A couple weeks later, we came to find the gas cans stolen and had a slight laugh. We packed up and headed to our next stop only to find our gas cans on the side of the road empty.

We picked them up and drove on down the road. We then found a brand-new Cadillac Escalade sitting in the middle of the road dead. We simply waved and went on about our day. This happened quite often, but that first time was the best. I still remember the look on their faces as we drove past.

I have no idea how many mowers and cars got damaged as a consequence of theft from those trucks. After we told the owner, all the tanks got switched on every truck. Sometimes, we would set a tank filled with something really bad in a very tempting location.

The best way to catch a thief is to watch them take the bait.

