Man Finds Out That His Best Friend Passed Due To Cancer, And He’s Furious That Nobody Told Him About His Friend’s Diagnosis Earlier

AITAH for being upset that I wasn’t told about my best friend’s diagnosis before he died? I 22M just lost my best friend since childhood last week, we were like twins, I used to see him every single day before I moved abroad for college and we used to chat daily up until he died last week. I moved to London 3 years ago for college and leaving him behind was honestly as hard as leaving my parents. We used to video call a couple of times a week and chat all day but recently for a couple of months whenever I wanted to FaceTime him he’d always say he’s busy or at work or whatever and I just never thought anything of it because we were still chatting normally on insta and he continued sending me memes and stuff like usual.

Last week mom called me out of nowhere and told me that he had died of cancer earlier that day. I told her what the hell and she said everybody back home knew for a while about his sickness and that he was in hospice for the last two weeks of his life but he asked everybody not to tell me about it, she kept apologising to me but kept saying that he called her and dad and begged them not to tell me. All of our friends back home knew and he told them the same thing to not tell me. I was furious and hurt, but I came back home as soon as I could to be there for his funeral and thankfully I was there and I kissed him on the cheek in the coffin, he was skin and bones and did not look like him at all I broke down crying and had to be helped away by two of our friends.

I’m still incredibly mad at everybody including him for not telling me at all, he robbed me from seeing him for the last time ever. I feel like I wasn’t important at all to him. I don’t feel like talking to my friends and family now because right after the funeral I returned to London and I’m not answering any of them. My dad texted me saying that I’m being a baby right now and that my friend just wanted to protect my feelings and they just respected his dying wishes.

Am I being a jerk for being angry and feeling betrayed by this? Literally everyone got the chance to spend time with him and get their closure and I didn’t even know that he was sick even though we were talking every single day. He actively lied to my face for months, he told me that he got a new job and even a new girlfriend and stuff, he literally created a whole new life just to lie to me.

