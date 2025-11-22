Man Had To Cancel On His Friend’s Wedding Due To A Last Minute Business Trip, So The Groom Asked Him To Cover The £95 Charge For His Empty Seat

Canceling on a wedding after already RSVPing is a headache for the couple.

This man had to cancel on a friend’s wedding last minute for a very important business trip. But the groom is charging him the cost of his seat.

Is the groom being unreasonable? Read the full story below.

AITA for cancelling on an old friends wedding & not wanting to pay a fee? I (M29) was in a club back in 2015, and introduced my friend to a girl. They’ve been together since university and it is their wedding today. I planned to go, had booked a hotel, etc., even though my partner was not invited and I didn’t know anyone there, but that’s not relevant.

But then something came up.

I had an important work visitation come up in France all week with an important client, so I had to cancel. I know how insanely annoying it is with people canceling, especially on weddings late on, but I had no option for my future business. And this will massively help me financially.

The groom asked him to pay for the empty seat.

He was obviously disappointed. I said can I have their home address so I can send them the wedding gift I had got them (dinner for 2 at the shard in London). He gave it, and said by the way, as you’ll be missing the food can you send the money to cover the empty spot, which is £95 per head.

He’s not sure what to do.

I understand it’s annoying I’ve had to cancel and weddings are huge cost, but surely a meal consisting of caesar salad, roasted chicken and greens, and Bakewell tart for £95 is too much. AITA if I question it or do I just send the money and stop complaining?!

Sounds like a rip off, but that’s the price you pay.

Let’s see what other people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

Here’s a simple solution.

This person makes some valid points.

This person is on the groom’s side.

Another person supports the groom.

And this person offers some perspective.

If you choose business over friendship, the least you can do is pay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.