Gamer Pretends To Be Helping His Father-In-Law Out In A Game, But He’s Really Plotting Revenge For An Incident That Happened Weeks Ago

Imagine joking around at your in-laws house, but your father-in-law punches you. Would you punch him back, or would you find a more creative way to retaliate?

In this story, one man decided to get creative. When a new Pokémon game came out, he knew just what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

Father in Law punched me below the belt, so I bricked his switch. So, to start off I actually have a great relationship with my father in law. We have a lot of the same hobbies, actively hang out and he knows I was the one to do this to him and he found it hilarious. The situation happened back in December of 2021 one, me being with my wife’s family for the holidays and quickly them all getting drunk. Since im usually the DD i didn’t drink since I was gonna have to drive out of the middle of Philly.

His father-in-law got aggressive.

But as the night went on, I was playfully joking around with my wife and her sister arguing something stupid like the best thing to do in a game and honestly just rage baiting my wife like a good husband. Her father (completely drunk) came over and laughed as I ragebaited her and told her, “Here’s how you deal with your husband” and punched me in the private area. Obviously he didn’t punch me full force, but im sure most guys here know even a light hit can be enough to make you keel over. As the night went on, he even apologized and offered me to punch him back, but I said no, but I was obviously gonna get him back.

He mastered a new game pretty quickly.

A month later, Pokémon Legends Arceus came out and me and her entire family got it, FiL also getting it and loving the game. But I beat the game much faster then all of them and having hunted shiny Pokémon for years, carried some of them over, my favorite bring a shiny Giratina i had. Amazingly, before it became public knowledge as far as I knew, I figured out that if specifically a Shiny Giratina used Shadow Sneak, it would just crash your whole switch and force you to have to fully shut it down and restart the device. Cue petty revenge.

He acted like he was being generous, but he was really being sneaky.

A little while later we are all hanging out at Sister in law house, playing Pokémon and I nonchalantly offered all of them various shiny Pokémon that I hunted through the years, claiming I had a lot. I didn’t, but didn’t want him being too suspicious and knowing her tastes I knew immediately he would love to have a shiny Giratina. So I traded it too him and just waited, waited long enough that I kinda just forgot.

It was finally time to reveal what he’d done.

Then months later when we were all hanging out he was complaining that his switch kept crashing, he had to restart it, Uninstalled and reinstalled all of his games, but it just kept crashing when he was playing Arceus and no matter what he did it wouldn’t work. So I had asked him, “Oh is it whenever you used Shadow Sneak with that Giratina i gave you?” He went silent then I immediately followed up with “That’s for punching me in December.”

At least he didn’t get mad about it.

He couldn’t stop laughing, as he said in his own words “Oh my God, I wasted real time on that. I respect the long con.” It was even funnier when a few days later articales started popping up for him about that glitch in Arceus well after he found out from me. Everyone in the family agreed it was pretty funny.

It sounds like this family has a good sense of humor.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It was definitely nerdy revenge.

This person was expecting a completely different story.

A gamer weighs in.

Here’s another person who loves a long con.

You never know how or when someone is going to get payback.

