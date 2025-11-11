Man Refused To Help His Twin Sister’s Boyfriend Plan A Grand Birthday Surprise For Her, And Things Got Awkward When He Spilled The Beans

When twins celebrate their birthday, would it be fair to ask one to help out with planning the other’s party?

This man will be celebrating his birthday with his twin sister, but his sister’s boyfriend asked him to help organize her upcoming birthday party.

He politely stepped back, but now he’s wondering if he messed up.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not helping my sister’s boyfriend with his plan for her birthday My sister (21F) and I (21M) are twins. My sister’s boyfriend (23M) is trying to plan something special for her birthday. He has asked me to help out with it. Originally, I said sure, but then he proceeded to send me a list of people to contact. He wanted me to ask them to send a video of their favorite memory with her.

This young man learned that their parents were also helping out with the list.

Some of these people were my childhood friends who he mistook for hers. It was a list of twenty-something people, and he sent the list to my parents, as well. My mom called me and said that she and Dad handled everything with the list and not to worry about it. He texted me a week after sending the list and asked how much of it I accomplished. I told him that Mom and Dad handled everything on the list.

His twin sister’s boyfriend asked him to reach out to her professors, too.

He then said that they got a different list and that I had to reach out to her favorite professors and get them to make a video. We do not go to the same schools, and even if we did, I just think that’s weird. I decided to tell him that it’s okay because our parents are probably doing something for our birthday anyway. I was trying to drop a hint in case he may not know we’re twins.

He flat-out told him that they are twins, and it’s weird that he’s asking him for too much.

He then said that he thinks it’s incredibly rude and disrespectful to not help out during my sister’s birthday. I then just flat out told him that we are twins, and we don’t do things like this for each other’s birthdays, and that it’s just weird that he wants me to be so heavily involved in this plan.

He just left me on read, and I’m not sure if it’s because I hurt his feelings (he’s sort of sensitive) or if he didn’t know what to say because he didn’t realize that we were twins. AITA?

He probably didn’t realize they were twins and probably didn’t know how to respond.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest assumption from this person.

Another twin speaks up about their personal experience.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, asking for a favor can be asking too much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.