Man Wanted To Attend His Best Friend’s Wedding Overseas And Spend Time With Old Friends, But His Wife Accused Him Of Acting Like A Bachelor

If you have your own family now, would you still see your friends or stay with your spouse and kids 24/7?

This man wanted to attend his close friend’s wedding abroad for a few days.

His wife got upset, saying he should stay with her and their two young kids instead.

Now, he’s torn between honoring his friendships and keeping the peace at home.

Was that a valid demand from his wife? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for asking my wife permission to go to a very close friend’s wedding overseas (8hrs away)? I have a very close friend who will have his wedding next year. He invited me as one of the groomsmen. Including, of course, my whole family—my wife and two kids (7 and 4 years old). Due to financial and other circumstances, we cannot attend as a family.

This man asked his wife if he could attend his friend’s wedding alone, and she got upset.

So I asked if I could go by myself instead and spend a maximum of 4 to 5 days overseas to celebrate with them. Please note that this friend, and four other closest brothers whom I truly love and trust with all my heart, will also be there. Also, three years ago, we had an all-boys trip as part of a bucket list, and my wife approved it. But this time, she got really upset.

She told him to be a father to their kids and stop acting like a bachelor.

She said, “How could you even think of leaving your whole family over a wedding?” She told me I was putting guilt on her. And that I should have realized by myself that it was a “no” from the start. Lastly, she said that I should be a “father” and be done with my “bachelorhood.”

Now, they’re not speaking to each other.

I’m the single earner but able to afford more than enough for them. I don’t drink. I don’t do illegal stuff. I don’t womanize. I just work and go home. And the only real friends I have are those boys overseas. Now, we’re not talking for two days, and I don’t know if I’m jerk asshole for even asking.

You can love your family deeply and still miss your old friends.

