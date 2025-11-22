Man Was Panicked About Money After Losing His Paycheck In A Government Shutdown, But When His Wife Spent $200 On Expensive Groceries, It Made Him Realize They Weren’t On The Same Page At All

When money gets tight, couples tend to either pull together or drift apart.

AITA for being extremely frugal Me (22M) and my wife (20F) are currently being affected by the government shutdown. We are not getting paid but are being forced to work.

We have enough money to cover bills and rent through November but not quite enough for December. The way it’s looking, this shutdown will last at least a few more weeks but could go into the new year. We absolutely cannot make it to January with the money we currently have.

We do have roughly 10K we could use on credit cards but will also have to make payments and be charged interest, so that will dwindle fast — especially if this stretches into December. We were just at the grocery store, and she was purchasing food to make dinner for her parents and three other siblings in celebration of her mother’s birthday.

I didn’t necessarily have an issue with this until I started to see everything she was purchasing. I estimated roughly $200 in ingredients. This didn’t make me mad, but I became extremely anxious, overwhelmed, and scared. I have been doing my best to make the most out of our money and stretch it as far as we can.

I then took the one thing out of the cart for me, which was roughly $12, and returned it to the shelf. This ticked her off, and she was extremely upset that she spent roughly ten minutes reassuring me that we’d be fine and that she felt as if I overreacted.

On our drive home, she told me that I was being dramatic and needed to chill out. I then became extremely frustrated that my worries were being unaccounted for. AITA?

