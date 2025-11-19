Man Was Told To Report Every Nickel He Earned From Collecting Soda Cans, So He Did Exactly What The Case Worker Asked In The Most Inconvenient Way

Some rules are too pointless to follow.

If you were told to follow a rule that you knew wasn’t worth following, would you refuse, or would you follow it to prove a point?

In this story, a man was applying for food stamps.

He told his case worker that he made a few cents a week collecting and returning soda cans.

When the case worker insisted he report each “extra income,” he decided to comply but in a very annoying way.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Food stamps caseworker blues About 20 years ago, I was applying for food stamps. During the process, I informed the case worker that I made a few bucks a week collecting and returning 5 cent soda cans. She informed me that I had to call her and report this as it was extra income.

This man called her every single time.

So the next day, I did. 9:30 am: “Hi, this is me, I found a nickel can.” 10:00 am: “Hi, this is me, I found another can.” 11:00 am: “Hi, I found another can.”

The case worker told him not to bother reporting the extra income.

That afternoon, I made my 5th call. She told me I no longer had to report my “extra income.” I never heard anything more about it.

That was an easy way to get her to realize how annoying it would be to report every can.

