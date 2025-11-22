Management Removed His Access To Vital Files At His Job, So He Went Out Of His Way To Prove How Important He Really Was

All too often, corporate bureaucracy makes it so that you have to go through an innumerable amount of steps to complete your basic work tasks.

How would you handle your job removing your access to sensitive, but necessary, files?

In this story, one guy divulged his solution to exactly this issue. Here’s what went down.

Access Removed – Here’s allllll my work

I work in a role where I ‘own’ a portion of the software.

I don’t work in IT but I do system configuration for the portion I manage.

It’s all Greek to me.

I had admin access until one day IT removed it without warning and without notice.

They claimed ‘risk’ and ‘board decisions’

Of course I could rampage and get my access back because it saves the company a significant amount of money each year as we don’t need to use external contractors.

Seems silly to remove it at all.

There’s also no one else in the company that knows my part of the system or how to create business rules, scripting and coding for this particular system.

While people know JavaScript they would need to become familiar with the system which will take time.

Instead- fine; sends a list of alllll the things they now need to take over so the work still gets done.

That seems wildly inefficient.

Noted there can be no delays in turnaround time despite there being an extra step.

Noted that I will still need to approve every change and configuration.

The list totaled to approximately 30 hours per week.

With no extra pay? Awful management.

It also requires 6am starts at points through the month.

I made sure to also confirm they would also be required to come with me for all meetings regarding the system or data because I won’t be repeating myself or duplicating my effort.

Within 30 minutes the decision was reversed and I had my access back.

Ain’t that just the way.

I don’t think that’ll be changing back any time soon.

Not when we work under separate budgets and their team always cry time and cost poor.

The IT guy is the last person you ever want to take for granted.

