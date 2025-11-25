Ex-Wife Puts Off Child Support Payments For Months, So When The State Stepped In, She Blamed Him For “Getting Her In Trouble”

Co-parenting often comes with its fair share of finger-pointing, especially when it comes to financial matters.

But when one man’s ex-wife stopped making her child support payments, then tried to blame him for getting her in trouble with the state, it started a bitter argument over accountability.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not telling my kids mom she was behind on support? My ex-wife hasn’t paid child support in 3 months. The money goes straight into a savings account for the kids — it’s on autopilot, so I really didn’t notice.

Eventually, his ex-wife’s irresponsibility eventually caught up to her.

Apparently, she got her license suspended for not paying and is telling our kids and everyone else that I’m the AH and trying to get her put in jail.

But he knows this isn’t what happened at all.

I’m not, as that’s pointless, but my state has automated levels and actions it takes when someone falls behind on payments.

She continues to try and fault him for her own carelessness, but he fights back.

She’s calling me an AH because I didn’t tell her that her job wasn’t taking out the money. I told her I don’t see how it’s my responsibility to make sure she does what she’s supposed to. AITA?

Money and co-parenting rarely mix well, but this situation just got way too out of hand.

What did Reddit make of this situation?

This commenter isn’t quite buying the ex-wife’s story.

Whether or not his ex-wife pays on time is 100% her responsibility.

This woman is just being plain deceptive.

This ex-wife needs to start being a lot more responsible with her money.

He didn’t start the mess, and he shouldn’t be expected to clean it up either.

His ex-wife is an adult, and it’s high time she start acting like one.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.