Man’s Family Never Offered To Help During His Fiancé’s Cancer Battle, But They Immediately Want To Help His Stepmom During Her Cancer Battle

Imagine being engaged, but there’s a huge speed bump before you can set a wedding date. Your fiancé is diagnosed with cancer, so all of your time and energy goes into helping her fight for her life.

Would it bother you if nobody in your family offered to help in any way? What if they offered to help another family member who also had cancer but they didn’t offer to help you?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he didn’t mind that his family didn’t offer to help until they immediately offered to help another family member with cancer. Now, he’s pretty upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I called out my step sister for ignoring my fiancé’s cancer situation Earlier this year, my fiancé was diagnosed with Invasive Ductile Carcinoma. Her insurance has a deductible of $5000, we had to come out of pocket all of that plus hotel rooms, food, gas, etc…. We have driven back and forth to her cancer doctor, who is about 7 hours away multiple times. Not one person offered anything to help financially, but then again we never asked for help.

She has been through a lot.

As of now, she has had multiple biopsy’s, mri’s, and finally a double mastectomy. She now has tissue expanders in for future reconstruction surgery and is about to start chemo. All the while still working full time. She works a commission based job so when she can’t work she doesn’t get paid and we have both blown through all of our vacation. Life happens and you have to roll with the punches so that’s how we have handled everything. One day at a time and choosing to remain positive.

His stepmother recently got diagnosed.

A few weeks ago my step mother was also diagnosed with the same kind of cancer as my future wife. She was devastated and so was my dad. Because my fiancé is a few months into her journey we have been a sort of guide for them on the beginning of her own journey.

His stepsisters want to help their mom.

Now, for the situation at hand…. Today I received a message from a new group chat where my step sisters created a fundraiser for their mom (my stepmom) to raise funds for her journey. SOME CONTEXT That whole side of the family has only cared for themselves. Every Christmas, every thanksgiving, every birthday is all about them.

He’s really upset.

In the almost 20 years we have been a family, this is the first time I feel the need to say something. I think because it’s not just me they are dismissing but now my future wife is feeling how I’ve always felt and it doesn’t sit right with me. Would I be a jerk for saying anything about not including my fiancée? Am I right to be mad? The last thing we want is a handout but it’s the lack of acknowledgement from the step sisters for what me and my fiancée have been through.

For his stepsisters, this is their mom that they’re concerned about. It makes sense that they would be more concerned about their mom than their stepbrother’s fiancé.

I can see why he’s upset, but like he said, he never asked for help. He could’ve started his own fundraiser.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how this person would respond.

I completely agree with this comment.

It is their mother.

These are good questions.

If you don’t ask for help, you can’t be mad at people for not offering.

