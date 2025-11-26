Man’s Parents And Little Brother Visit For Thanksgiving, But The Visit Is So Stressful That He Kicks Them Out

Imagine hosting your family for Thanksgiving, but you live in a tiny apartment. Would you expect things to go wonderfully, or would you expect some frustrating moments?

In this story, one man’s parents and brother visit for Thanksgiving, and he finds it stressful and annoying for multiple reasons.

In the end he kicked them out, but did they deserve it? Keep reading to see what happened to make him want them to leave.

AITA for Kicking my Parents out of My Apartment and forcing them to figure out how to get home My parents have always been “their way or the highway.” Over the years, I’ve learned to be complacent rather than fight back. At the time, I was dating a guy, let’s call him Jeff, who often said I was too nice and let too many things slide. Before Thanksgiving, I told Jeff to let me handle things with my parents, hoping they’d like him. Jeff was indifferent to their approval.

Preparing a holiday meal in a tiny apartment kitchen can be tough.

My family was traveling from Atlanta to Chicago, and I initially suggested ordering in for Thanksgiving since my apartment was tiny. I had a good job at the time and originally could afford to splurge on the family, but a week before Thanksgiving, I lost it. My parents knew but that didn’t curb their demands like having me run around before and during their visit grabbing supplies for a dinner that we agreed originally was going to be catered to by the end of the week my mom was cooking and complaining about how impossible it was to make a meal in my kitchen.

I’m sure he wishes he never made this promise.

I also promised my little brother that I’d pay for A trip to Chicago if he ever wanted to come. My mom pushed me right after i lost my job to pay for his flight for thanksgiving, even though I was unemployed. I spent $300 on his ticket, only for him to miss his flight due to his own mistake, effectively wasting my money. My mom then had to buy him another ticket.

His little brother is all grown up.

He never reimbursed me, and my mom still expected me to pick him up at 5 AM. I refused and she made my dad do it. My little brother is 26 and Ubers exist so i was like “why is this not his own responsibility?”

The parents didn’t seem to care about making a good first impression on Jeff.

Throughout the week, my mom kept making demands, and my boyfriend, Jeff, was patient but frustrated. My parents even tried to rearrange my apartment and demanded I move my musical equipment for a microwave they didn’t need. This led to arguments, and my dad even yelled at me in front of Jeff.

There’s no pleasing these parents.

On the last day, I spent time with my mom, and we were actually enjoying watching TV together. But out of nowhere, she started the argument about not picking them up from the airport again, calling me ungrateful and a terrible son. When I tried to argue back and tell them that I had literally been breaking my back to make them happy, my dad just called me emotional and told me that I needed to respect them and do what they say.

Enough is enough!

In the end, I lost my patience and kicked them out into the cold and told him they had to figure out how they were gonna get back home to Atlanta. Their flight was late that day so I don’t know how they did it but they got back and we haven’t talked ever since. So, AITA?

Inviting your parents and siblings to stay with you in a tiny apartment is a recipe for disaster. Next time, they should stay in a hotel.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person agrees with the boyfriend.

He needs to realize that he’s an adult, and his parents should treat him like one.

This person suggests therapy.

Going no contact might be a little extreme. Low contact, sure.

Everyone agrees that he was right and his parents were wrong.

It’s hard to be treated like a child when you’re an adult.

