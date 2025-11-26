Married Woman Doesn’t Want To Change Her Last Name, But Her Husband Wants Her To Follow Tradition

Imagine being a woman who just got married. Would you change your name to your husband’s name, keep your maiden name, or hyphenate your last name?

In this story, one married woman decided to keep her maiden name, and this really seems to bother her husband.

Now, she’s wondering if she really is doing something wrong by not changing her name.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not wanting to change my last name? My husband and I married a year ago. I didn’t change my name for visa reasons and partially because I dont see any reason to. Back when this all started, it was to declare ownership over a woman. Going from Miss to Misters and whatnot. I am proud of my name and I want to carry it with me forever. I don’t see any reason to change it to his name, though id considered hyphenating it.

Her husband wants her to change her name.

My husband asked me today about it and I told him I had no plans to change it, which hurt his feelings. So i asked him why I should and why he couldnt change his last name to mine, I also explained that I was proud of my name and wanted to keep it. He asked if id hyphenate and I said only if he hyphenated his as well. He ended our walk early by going home, im still walking.

She doesn’t want to change her name.

I can see it hurt him, but in my perspective, if I change my last name or hyphenate it, not only do I lose part of myself but it’s like im allowing him to own or partially own my identity. It isn’t 1780, I have independence and rights and I dont want to change my name. If he would hyphenate his, I would hyphenate mine, but he isnt willing to change his at all so why should I change mine? AITAH for not wanting to change my name? Wether its for my identity, pride, or to not feel like my husband owns me?

Some women want to change their name when they get married out of tradition and to have the same last name as their children.

Other women prefer to keep their maiden name. She shouldn’t feel like she has to change her name if she doesn’t want to.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person urges her not to change her last name.

Here’s another vote for not changing her name.

They really should’ve discussed this a long time ago.

Here’s a vote for hyphenating both of their names.

This is funny!

Her husband sounds a bit old fashioned.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.