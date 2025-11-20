McDonalds Was Extremely Busy, So A Customer Stepped In And Took Charge, Directing Everyone On What To Do Until The Work Was Done

When you get to a restaurant and it is really busy, you can expect to have to wait for a bit to get your food.

One day, at McDonald’s, there were a bunch of people waiting to pick up their DoorDash orders, and it was a mess, until someone stepped in and took charge.

The video is short, but worth watching. It begins in a crowded lobby, with the caption saying, “McDonald’s so understaffed the customers in here passing out the orders.”

Then you can see one of the customers up front giving directions. She looks at each order, then says, “Alright, yours is not ready yet. Step off to the side. What’s your last 3?”

She is asking people who are here to pick up DoorDash orders for the numbers so she can hand them out. Very smart.

Well, it should not be like this, but sometimes you do what you have to do. Time is money for these DoorDashers.

Toward the end of the video, the customer is talking to the next DoorDasher, and then she goes on to look for the order.

Sometimes, you have to step in and take charge to make sure things get done.

Of course, McDonald’s should be paying enough to ensure they have sufficient staff, so this isn’t necessary.

Check out the full video below to see what you think about it.

@styledbymoonkk Yalllll 😭 McDonald’s in here with no help got the customers passing out DoorDash orders 😭 ♬ original sound – ATL BRAIDER

The people in the comments seem to really like the way she handled it.

I hope she got her food for free!

