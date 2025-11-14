Middle School Mean Girl Asks Another Student If She Can Have One Of Her Bouncy Balls, And The Student Really Enjoys Saying “No”

In school, some kids can be really annoying without actually being bullies. Their tone and attitude can make other kids not want to be around them.

In this story, one student knew a girl like that, and she took the first opportunity that presented itself to turn the tables on the mean girl.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Many years ago, denying a mean girl some bouncy balls when she asked. In middle school there was this girl who was mean to me. Not actively a bully, but occasionally mean or snarky to me in whatever classes we shared. I was always non confrontational, so I endured being around her while silently hating her guts.

The kids were more interested in toys than skating.

Towards the end of middle school we went on a field trip to a skating rink. This skating rink had a ton of dispensers where you could insert a quarter for a bouncy ball. Some kids I knew went ham and got a ton, which ended up getting passed around the friend group via various acts of tomfoolery. By the end, half of us needed ziploc bags because of how many bouncy balls we had.

She had a LOT of bouncy balls.

We get back to the school. I’m carrying a ziploc bag obviously FULL of bouncy balls, and she happens to be walking behind me. She asks if she can have a couple.

She really enjoyed saying “no.”

I don’t remember how I worded it, but I told her no, and HIGHLY enjoyed the annoyance in the tone of her reaction. Still do to this day. She’s probably forgotten about it but I never will.

Sometimes, it’s the simplest things that are the most memorable.

If you’re mean, don’t expect anyone to be nice to you.

