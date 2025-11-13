Mom And Her 1-Year-Old Are Visiting Grandma, Who Asks Him Not To Make A Noise, But Instead Of Stopping, He Finds A Loophole That Leaves Them Speechless

Kids of all ages are smart. They know how to get what they want and that’s where a lot of conflict comes in.

But you won’t be reading about that in this story. See how this smart baby proved how clever he is.

I saw my future and I’m in trouble This is a story about my 1 year old. Today we visited grandma (my mom) and he loves to play everywhere and she lets him.

He stopped at a coffee table and grabbed a wing shaped metal ash tray (clean and only decor) and started to hit the table with it because he likes the sound.

This kid knew exactly what he was doing.

My mom comes in and says “Grandma doesn’t like when you hit the table, remember? Please don’t hit the table.” He looked at her, smiled and stopped immediately; he then sat down turned to look at her with a grin and started to hit the floor! I swear he was saying “I listened, you never said don’t hit the floor” with his eyes. I was watching from the living room and was impressed that he listened and found the loophole.

But pride wasn’t her only feeling.

My mom was trying so hard not to laugh because he was obedient but smart. I was very proud but also concerned about my future and how I will need to be careful with my words when giving him instructions or orders. Maybe other parents have experienced this or might be common for toddlers but he’s is my first and I was impressed.

