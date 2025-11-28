Mom Cooks Her Best Friend A Meal To Help Her Out While She’s Sick, But Her Asking The Husband To Come Pick It Up Got Construed As Cheating

It’s so important to make and keep good friends who will show up for you during the hard times. It’s even more important to not squander those relationships due to jealousy.

How would you handle a good deed you did getting misconstrued as nefariously intended? One woman recently asked Reddit to debunk some bizarre behavior from her best friend.

Here are the details.

AITA for asking my friend if her husband could help collect some food I made for her?

So, I (F) and my friend B (F) are both married with kids.

We’ve known each other for a while, our families have had dinner together, and we’re no longer strangers our husbands know each other too.

Having friends in similar places in life is vital.

One day, B mentioned she was exhausted because all her kids were sick.

I was in the middle of cooking dinner and thought it might cheer her up if I shared some of the food.

A super kind thought!

I knew she couldn’t come out to collect it herself, so I asked if her husband happened to be on the way home maybe he could help collect the food from me.

It was meant to be simple and helpful, nothing weird.

Would be more weird to interpret it as weird.

But B suddenly got upset.

She asked why I was asking about her husband’s whereabouts and said I was “creating a lot of misunderstanding.”

Uh, that’s a little presumptuous, B.

I was honestly confused and a bit hurt.

From my point of view, it was just a practical question our families know each other well, and it felt like a normal favor among friends.

Sounds like there’s some weirdness going on behind closed doors here.

So, AITA for asking if her husband could pick up the food?

Well, this feels a bit cut and dry. But let’s see what Reddit had to say.

One person pointed out the obvious motive.

Another tried to see every side of the situation.

And even tried to break it down.

Some pointed out the cracks in the friendship.

But ultimately, it all came down to trust.

This good deed isn’t going unpunished.

