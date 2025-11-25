Mom Suggested A Simple Compromise For Their Kids’ After School Activity, But Her Ex Turned It Into A Battle Over Pickup Schedules

Any divorced parent knows that shared custody is no walk in the park, but it is doable — assuming each side does their fair share.

So when one woman’s ex started slacking off on his share of their kids’ school pickup, their co-parenting agreement started to get a lot more complicated.

AITA for refusing to drop my kids off to their dads? I (41 f) have 2 kids with my ex (43m) He has them every second weekend. The usual setup is I pick the kids up from school on Friday, drop them at his work, and he brings them back Sunday. It’s not perfect, but it’s been working.

Recently, the kids’ schedule changed.

Now the kids want to start a new after-school activity on Fridays that goes until about 4 p.m. They’re super excited about it, and it happens at their school. By the time it finishes, my ex would basically wrapping up work anyway.

So this mom tried to adapt and craft a plan that worked for her ex too.

I offered what I thought was a really fair plan: I’ll pick them up after the activity, take them back to my place (which is about 15–20 minutes from his work), and swing by on the way home. It would add maybe 20 minutes to his trip.

But her ex saw the whole thing as a huge inconvenience.

He is refusing and insisting I pick him up from school and drive him directly to his place. This is a good 2.5hr round trip in peak hour.

So she tries to work with him, but he’s being as stubborn as can be.

I’ve tried to suggested a compromises like doing alternative Sunday drop off/pick up or meeting at a half way point but he is refusing. He think its fair that I do a drive to his place as “we should each be doing one trip”

She can’t help but notice he acts quite differently with other kids.

The thing is, he’s more than happy to take his stepkids to activity during the week, but won’t go out of the way for his own. I don’t want my kids to miss out but feel the demand to pick them up from school for the sole purpose of driving them to his place is unreasonable and controlling. So AITA????

Co-parenting is about compromise, not convenience.

Even if you’re no longer married, exes should still respect one another — especially if they share co-parenting responsibilities like this.

This whole argument could have been solved with a little flexibility and some basic decency.

