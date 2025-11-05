Mom Took Her Son To An Amusement Park For His Birthday, And When Her Ex-Mother-In-Law Found Out, She Accused Her Of Spending Her Son’s Money

Doing something kind for a child who has been having a hard time should be a really positive, fun experience, especially when it’s the child’s birthday.

But when there are money issues and child support payments involved, expensive gestures can rub some people the wrong way.

In this story, one woman shares the family drama that ensued when she took her son to an amusement park.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for sending Child Maintenance statements to my ex-MIL I split up with my ex just over a year ago. We had some issues with getting him to provide for our son (now 8). His parents were very much interested in the drama. When I made an application through official “Child Maintenance Service” and he received a schedule listing his monthly payments, his parents contacted me asking to agree to an unofficial payment plan.

But the new plan has opened up a whole other can of worms.

The reason was that the CMS amount was just too much and they claimed that getting a lower amount agreed between us was better than not receiving a single penny through CMS. I refused, deciding that having this agreement on paper and not receiving it would still be better than maybe getting something. My ex didn’t make a single payment and lost his job shortly after.

The CMS changed.

His child maintenance amount was recalculated granting him payments of £7-ish/week, which he still refused to pay, which then caused the CMS to collect the money themselves and charging him (and me) some extra fees for the service. His parents were very much aware of it and complained about it, especially about the fees [he gets charged 20%] and about the arrears that are still on the account. It was my son’s birthday last week. I took time off and took him on a 2 short stay at one of the UK’s theme parks.

Her ex’s family raise a big stink about the park trip.

When his dad and his family found out I received a call from his mother complaining that now that I live off her poor son I can afford taking my kid to trips like this and making his dad look bad in comparison. We’ve been to multiple theme parks over the years, including last year, when my ex still refused to pay a penny for his son. I couldn’t help but laugh and told her not to contact me about this “issue” again. She messaged me shortly after. I received a wall of text basically telling me off for making her son struggle, when I spent his money on memories and making myself look like the better parent.

So she hit her where it hurts.

I sent the child maintenance payment statements and park receipts and said, “Has your poor son sponsored our trip or has he taken active part in providing for [son’s name] over the last year? You can’t claim both. Pick one, please.” In response I received more angry messages from both ex-MIL upset about being called out like that. I also received angry messages from my ex, who was angry that I got his mother involved and that I pointed out how bad he is at providing for our son. I don’t think I got her involved, but my opinion may be skewed. AITA?

The MIL got herself involved.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

LOL ouch!

Life is too short to fight.

Good response. I don’t get it either.

They are shameless!

Exactly. She’s so toxic.

No wonder they’re divorced.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.