Nanny Kicks Out Playgroup Member Who Never Brings Snacks Or Activities, But The Decision Sparks Accusations Of Discrimination At Work

A nanny running a beloved neighborhood playgroup thought she was just enforcing fairness when she kicked out a lazy member who never brought snacks or activities.

But after the ousted nanny accused her of discrimination, the drama spilled beyond the playground and into the workplace.

AITA for kicking a nanny out of play-group I’m a nanny to 3 kids, 22 mo f, 3m, 3f. A few other nannies and I have an informal play group at the park. The way playgroup works is that we meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There’s 9 nannies in the group and everyone is responsible for 1 day per month on a rotating basis. When it’s your week, you bring snacks, drinks, and some type of toy or activity. Snacks are usually something like Cheerios and bananas with a capri sun.

Sounds easy enough.

Activities vary, one girl brings a huge bubble set, another person has a bucket of sand toys, on hot days there’s a lot of water guns and water balloons, we do chalk a lot, sometimes it’s some kind of nature art, we’ve even done bug hunting and collecting. The kids love it and it’s great to only find activities once a month. There’s a nanny, Alexandra, with 1 child, 4m. She joined a few months ago and on her first month, she showed up with a dollar store pack of chalk for 20 kids, no snack, and no drink. She said she forgot to tell her boss it was their turn to bring an activity so she had to pick something up on the way. Luckily, another nanny was already prepared for her turn the following Thursday so she covered for Alexandra.

There’s always an Alexandra.

The next month she was “sick” and needed someone to cover her day. I agreed to do it, then she showed up saying she was feeling better. The following month she never showed up. I talked to the other nannies and we agreed that Alexandra was no longer allowed to join the group because she clearly doesn’t want to do her part in the group.

That seems about right.

I have another job working for the city. I teach infant and toddler music and dance classes and run a parent and me class at the city run preschools. After kicking Alexandra out of the group, my boss started getting complainants that I’m discriminating against families based on race and income. The other nanny that runs the group with me is also getting complainants to her boss. She came to the group last week and we had to tell her and the kid that they weren’t able to join us. Now the group is wondering if we shouldn’t have kicked Alexandra out because now she’s making things difficult.

Most Redditors sided with the original poster, agreeing that Alexandra’s exclusion wasn’t discrimination—it was accountability.

She was just trying to keep snack time fair—but it looks like the playgroup politics got a little too real.

