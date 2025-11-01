Neighbor Complains When Young Man Parks Tractor On The Street, So He Buys A Trailer And Parks The Tractor On That

Imagine having a neighbor who owns a John Deere tractor and gives kids in the neighborhood rides on it.

Would you be annoyed if this neighbor parked the trailer on the street, or would that not bother you at all?

In this story, one man owns a tractor and parks it on the street, but one neighbor is so annoyed that he calls the police.

The tractor owner has to come up with another place to park the tractor, and his neighbor is NOT going to like it!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Tractor or Tractor-Trailer? There is a young man in the neighborhood that lives with his folks. He is a great mechanic. He loves older trucks and other weird vehicles. He and his buddy are always working on something and help others fixing cars, lawnmowers etc. Just a really cool kid.

I bet this is fun for the neighborhood kids!

He also has this really cool older John Deere tractor. He can be seen driving it around the neighborhood occasionally. He will give kids rides on it and helps out at the local community animal park. He parks the tractor in the street on the side of his house. It’s really only about the size of a full-sized truck.

There’s always that one annoying neighbor.

Well, his neighbor across the street decides they don’t like it and call the cops. They come out and say he can’t park it on the street as it isn’t legal. So, he parks it on his lawn for a while.

Now, there’s nothing the neighbor can do about it!

Then one day he shows up with this massive flatbed trailer and parks it in the same place on the street. It is 2 and half times the length of the tractor and almost twice as wide. Its 4 feet off the ground with a built-in retractable ramp. He plops the tractor on it and over time adds a bunch of other stuff. Tires, cooler, wood, whatever engine he is currently working on. The Trailer is fully licensed and parking it on the street is perfectly legal.

That’s a wonderful solution! He got what he wanted and probably annoyed the neighbor more than ever!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person wants to know more.

Here’s another person who owns an antique tractor.

The cops helped this person out.

Yup, there’s always that one neighbor.

Another person shares the rules about parking trailers in their neighborhood.

When you’re forced to follow the rules, find a workaround.

