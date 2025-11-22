Neighborhood Dad Went Out Of His Way To Protect The Local Kids’ Bikes, But They Got Stolen Anyway

Many people complain that there is no sense of community anymore, but often, many good communal deeds still don’t go unpunished.

What would you do if you received all the blame despite going out of your way to help the kids in your neighborhood?

One man recently lamented his woes about this exact situation, and he’s wondering if he should’ve done something differently. Here’s what went down.

AITA for allowing two kids to have their bikes stolen?

I am normally the only adult who stands at my daughters bus stop.

We’ve had problems with people blasting past the school bus, and kids 8 yrs and under playing on or near the street with no parents in sight.

What a model citizen!

So I decided to start sticking around, because I have the time.

Just to make sure the kids get on safely (and at times stall the bus driver to give that last late arrival a chance to make it on.)

This is relevant because I’ve become pretty familiar with the parents of the other children…

You see I work late a night graveyard shift.

The other parents seem to trust him.

This pretty much means that while everyone else is preparing to start their work day, I just need to wait for the kids to get on the bus so that I can go home and head off to bed.

This basically designated me as the bus stop dad.

Anyway sorry for rambling, onto the issue at hand.

Fair enough question.

I noticed two of my bus stop kids arrived on bikes, so out of curiosity I asked them why they brought their bikes if they were going to be riding the bus?

They told me it was fine they would just leave them right there and come back for them.

Now at this point it’s about 7:38 am and the bus usually arrives at about 7:40.

Kids typically don’t excel at time management.

I knew these kids were not going to make it home and walk back in time.

So I let them know that that probably wasn’t a good idea. That if they left them right there somebody might walk off with them.

I asked if they had bike locks, they did not.

This was above and beyond what was required of him.

So the best I could do was offer to let them put the bikes on my porch where I could sit them in front of my ring camera.

The kids accepted, and about this time the bus arrived.

So I just told them exactly where my house was (three houses away from the bus stop).

Where they could find them, and that I couldn’t promise to watch them all day because I needed to get to sleep.

Guess this neighborhood isn’t as tranquil as it sounded.

I also texted this information to their mother.

Well unfortunately as I slept, somebody walked up on my porch and took the bikes.

Camera got a pretty clear picture of them so at least there’s that.

Did they even look at the video?

I slept right through the chime that the ring camera gives when somebody walks within proximity of it.

So I sent the bad news to the mother, along with the video.

Next thing I know, I have a very angry dad pounding on my door demanding I give the kids back their property.

I explained the situation to him once again.

What is this guy, a property lawyer?

He claimed I made it my responsibility to protect the bikes. Therefore I should replace them.

I refused. I told him it wasn’t my fault his kids rode their bikes to the bus stop, and I did the best that I could.

Well now I’m standing here waiting for the police to show up.

Bringing the bikes into my house was not an option. I would not have been home by the time those kids got back, nor would my wife.

So anyway, my question is Reddit, AITA?

The answer seems obvious, but let’s see what the Reddit community thought.

At least this guy’s good intent wasn’t stolen.

