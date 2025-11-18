Neighbor’s Friends And Family Keep Parking In This Guy’s Driveway, So He Calls A Tow Truck

Imagine having just enough room in your driveway for the cars you own. If your next door neighbor keep treating your driveway as visitor parking for his house, would you let him, or would you find a way to make him stop?

In this story, one woman has a neighbor like that, and she tries to ignore the situation for awhile. Then, one day, she takes action when his in-laws park in her driveway.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Neighbor kept treating my driveway like free parking, so I taught him a $300 lesson I live in a small cul-de-sac, nothing fancy, just your average neighborhood. My driveway fits two cars (mine + my husband’s) perfectly fine. For the most part everyone here minds their own business.

But there’s always that one annoying neighbor.

Except my neighbor (let’s just call him Jack). For whatever reason, he thinks my driveway is like… extra parking for his family/friends. First time it happened I thought it was a mistake. His brother’s car was in there, he said it’d “just be a sec.” A week later it was some friend of his “dropping something off.” I didn’t love it, but I figured whatever, not worth making it awkward.

This neighbor is really inconsiderate.

But it kept happening. I’d come home from work (I’m a nurse, so some days I’m wiped out), and there’s a random car blocking me. One night I literally had to park halfway down the street and carry 5 bags of groceries because his buddy’s truck was in my spot. Every time I said something, he’d do that half-smile and go, “Oh yeah, sorry, they’ll be gone soon.” Like I’m the one being difficult.

Jack has some nerve!

The final straw: I get home late Friday night after a 12 hr shift. Still in scrubs, starving, with takeout that’s already getting cold in the passenger seat. And boom, giant white SUV just parked dead center in my driveway. Not even off to the side. Like, full on blocking me from even pulling in. I knock, no answer. I call Jack, he finally picks up, and super casual goes: “Oh yeah that’s my in-laws. They’ll only be there a couple hours. Just park on the street, it’s not a big deal.”

Good for her!

That was it for me. I called a tow truck. (And yes, I checked before — where I live if someone blocks your private driveway, you’re allowed to tow immediately.) Tow guy showed up in 20 mins, SUV was gone before I even finished half my fries.

Jack finally learned his lesson.

About an hour later, furious pounding on my door. Jack’s beet red, his in-laws are yelling in the background, and he’s going off about how I “didn’t have to take it that far.” I just said, “You told me it wasn’t a big deal, so I treated it like it wasn’t a big deal.” Then I closed the door. They had to pay almost $300 to get their car back. And funny enough, ever since then, my driveway has stayed crystal clear. Not even for “just a sec.”

Jack must have told his friends and family it was okay to park in their driveway, which is so inconsiderate.

The only other way to get revenge would be to start parking in his driveway to show him how it feels. But OP’s revenge was better.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s definitely a big deal.

At least he learned his lesson.

Yes, I’m sure it was awkward.

This person wouldn’t have waited so long to call a tow truck.

This is what happens when you take advantage of your neighbors.

