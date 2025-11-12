New Boss Tried To Blame Employee About The Fire That Broke Out In The Building, But The Employee Has Proof That It Was All The Boss’s Fault

Some managers would do anything to cover themselves.

This employee was asked to do an unsafe electrical connection despite his opposition. When fire broke out, the boss tried to blame him.

Luckily, he got everything in writing.

Shocking, Innit. The New Boss asked me if two 120v loads in series across a 240v line pair would be alright. He had an MBA and a BS degree in GenSci. I had an MSEE. I told him, “No, you’ll need either a 120v line or a step-down transformer, depending on the load”. He apparently asked around until someone else said, “Yes”. Then he came back and ordered me to make the connection anyway. Why he didn’t ask his “Yes” man to do it, I don’t know. “I’ll need a ticket for that.” “I’ll send you an email.” Once I got the email, I replied with my concerns, CC’ing the rest of my team and BCC’ing my personal account. New Boss replied, “Just do it!”

Then I killed the breaker to that location and did the install. New boss stood by during the entire operation, scowling and scoffing at my every move until I was done. “You may want to stand back for this, sir, just in case.” “Just turn it back on.” More scoffing as I went to the breaker box and flipped the breaker with a piece of wood. I heard a loud snap from down the hall, as if a sheet of plywood had been slammed against the floor. The breaker kicked back over immediately. The new boss and another new hire were frantically trying to control the smoke from two burnt-out UPSs (APC 1500s, iirc). Someone tripped the fire alarm.

“What did you do?” “Exactly what you told me.” “Well you did it wrong!” “How so?” “Tell me outside.” So we’re standing around outside, while New Boss keeps shouting about how I tried to blow up and burn down the building. Fire crew shows up. About 20-30 minutes later, we get the all-clear to go back inside. By this time, I had forwarded the New Boss’s email to the C-levels and my lawyer via cell phone.

A couple of C-suits showed up from the main building. We both got reamed and raked. New Boss tried to lay it all on me as if it was my idea. One C-suit asked New Boss about the emails. “WHAT emails?” That’s when he found out that when a subordinate asks for something in writing, it’s a good idea for him to stop and ask, “Why?” I got a “Meets Expectations” on my next review and received no merit raise for that year (only a COLA raise). New Boss transferred to another site about 30 miles away, and New-New Boss showed up about a week later. More hilarity followed.

