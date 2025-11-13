New Maintenance Guy Kept Removing The Sticker On His Pallet Jack, So This Employee Added Petty Revenge To His Compliance

For some people, a small sticker can be a big deal.

This man works in a warehouse where he uses a pallet jack with a sticker and his nickname on it.

But the new maintenance worker decided to remove all stickers placed on the tools and equipment.

Because of this, he decided to add a little bit of petty revenge to his compliance.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

No stickers on equipment? Bet. At my current job (warehouse, no public interaction), we all have pallet jacks. They’re not personal ones, but each of us has “our own” pallet jack that we use on a day-to-day basis. For over a year and a half, “my” pallet jack has had a sticker with my nickname on it. Between my three other coworkers and myself, we have an understanding that everyone uses the one that’s “theirs.”

Meet the new maintenance guy…

That being said, this has never been a problem. Neither has the sticker on my pallet jack. Until we hired a maintenance guy. We’ll call him Richard. Richard decided that stickers on pallet jacks or any of the heavy equipment were tacky and unprofessional. Some had Decepticon/Autobot emblems that a previous employee put on. Richard then started to remove the stickers on the equipment any chance he got.

This man noticed that the sticker on his pallet jack was removed, so he put a new one.

One day, I came in, and the sticker with my nickname was ripped off my pallet jack. Ok, no problem. Just put another one on. Richard ripped that one off too one day when I was away from my area. Same deal. New sticker.

His supervisor told him no more stickers on the tools and equipment.

A few days after, my supervisor called me into the office. He went off on me about how maintenance has complete discretion over the equipment and how it looks. He said that if Richard takes off a sticker, it needs to stay off. As a consequence for putting another sticker on the jack, I needed to remove it and any other stickers on there. You got it, boss.

So, he removed every single sticker on the work floor.

So I removed them. Every. Single. One. Warning labels? Gone. Weight limits? Gone. Brand name? Gone. Then I convinced my co-workers to do the same. “Boss said no stickers on the equipment anymore.” My boss hasn’t spoken to me in a week, and I can live with that. Lol.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

Yes, short and simple.

This user shares their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, it’s a “sticky” situation, says this one.

Petty problems deserve perfectly petty solutions.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.