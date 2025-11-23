New Mom Is Fed Up With Her Entitled Mother-In-Law Coming To Visit Without Asking, But Her Husband Won’t Stand Up To Her

Some people in your life are bound to play games. If you can avoid that person, it can be tolerable.

My MIL invited herself to my house without telling me AGAIN I gave birth to my kid, her grandkid. She has never cared about me before (I dated her son and married him over 7 years) but after this baby comes along she acts like my best friend.

But after meeting her 7 years ago and her not acknowledging me half the time I’ve pretty much been uninterested in anything that has to do with her. She always just shows up at the airport and expects me to drop everything and go get her. (We’re 75 minutes from the airport and I work.) Her son’s job is “way more important” so I’m expected to drop everything and accommodate her.

She also will get packages for herself sent to our house that will arrive before she does to “let us know she’s coming” and I’m LITERALLY SO OVER IT. It’s been going on for about 14 months and I’m at my limit. My husband won’t talk to her because “That’s just who my mom is” but we don’t click and it’s not my responsibility to play nice.

