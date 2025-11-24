New Mom Temporarily Moves Into Her Mother’s House, But When Her Brother’s Family Moves In Too, She Decides To Move Out

When a couple has their first child, it is literally life changing, and it can be very helpful to be surrounded by loving and supportive family members.

Imagine choosing to live with your mom after your baby is born so that she can be there to support you. If your brother moved in with his family too, would you keep living there, or would you move out?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she decided to move out. Her mom’s not taking it well.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA For moving out of my moms? I (26)F and my husband (27)M just had our first baby 12 weeks ago. We live together in an apartment currently. When she was about 3 weeks old my mom asked us to come stay with her for some time for help and things. My husband and I both agreed we’d give it a shot since we appreciated the help and more so the company.

Her mom had another suggestion.

My mom discussed us not renewing the lease and staying with her so we could save up and get a house for our family which sounds wonderful to us considering my mom lives alone. We discussed this multiple times and when it came time to resign my lease I signed a month to month lease to give us time to move out. Here’s where the story takes a turn.

The house just got more crowded.

My brother(23)and his wife (20) just moved in to my mothers house with their 1yr old, so I decided it was time for me to go home. Now here’s the reason why, my husband and I pay for groceries and all other living expenses ( toilet paper, napkins, body wash, shampoos etc.) since my mom is alone we don’t mind helping(she pays the major bills and my sisters college). What’s one more mouth to feed ? Well now my brother isn’t working his wife isn’t working and that’s now 4 mouths for us to feed and we make just enough. Aside from the expenses my daughter isn’t able to take her naps during the day since there’s a toddler screaming all day.

Her mom is pretty upset that they changed their mind about living with her.

So my husband and I decided it was just best for our daughter and for our pockets to move back to our home and live like we have been for the past 4 years and just find a way to continue to save for our house. My mom is now upset stating we switched plans on her. She wanted to be apart of her granddaughters everyday life and watch her grow and now it’s being taken from her. She also feels as though our reasons for leaving isn’t valid since she’s able to contribute(she makes more than both of us combined).

She’s not planning to move back.

And I told her she more than welcome to take care of them but I don’t feel comfortable taking care of another family and having my daughter suffer just to make her happy. It’s been a week since we moved back home and my mom still happy🙃 So AITA for not sucking it up and staying with her?

What originally sounded like a good living arrangement changed drastically when three more people moved in. It seems reasonable that they no longer wanted to live there.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her mom is the one that changed the plans.

When circumstances change, it’s okay to change your mind.

It’s okay to prioritize what’s best for your family.

There’s nothing wrong with setting boundaries.

Just because Grandma’s disappointed doesn’t mean she should get her way.

