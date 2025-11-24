Night Owl Likes To Stay Up Gaming Until Midnight, But Their Roommate Wants Them To Go To Sleep Hours Earlier

Imagine sharing a room with a roommate who is not on the same sleep schedule you are.

Would you be willing to go to sleep hours earlier just because that’s when they go to sleep, or would you think it should be acceptable for you to stay up as long as you’re not too loud?

In this story, two roommates are in this situation. One is a night owl, but one goes to sleep fairly early and complains that the night owl is too loud.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for wanting to game while my roommate sleeps in a shared room? One of my household members works at 5am and has been slowly moving the goalposts on my computer use at night. I work at 8am and I’m a bit of a night owl. They go to bed around 9:30pm, and I’m more of a midnight person. We share a bedroom because of space constraints in our 1-bedroom apartment.

He has to be really quiet while the roommate is sleeping.

At first, I did whatever I wanted once they went to bed. Then they complained that shooting games kept them up, so I stopped playing loud ones. Then they said the clacking of my keyboard was too distracting, so I switched to quieter games and quit playing mobas and rts. Playing Minecraft and Hearthstone worked for a while, but now I’m being told I need to come to bed at the same time and turn off all electronics.

He is sick of trying to accommodate the roommate’s requests.

It feels unfair. They fall asleep fast, but I have ADHD and anxiety, so sleep takes longer for me. Sometimes it’s 2hrs of just lying there frustrated when I could be quietly gaming and relaxing until I’m tired. Tonight they feel asleep and were snoring before the 5 minute idle timer to put my monitors to sleep even triggered… And it’s not like they need to race me to sleep, I snore MAYBE once a week and I can hear them snoring when I’m on my computer so it’s not like they’re waiting 2 hours for me to come to bed either. AITA for thinking I should be allowed to use my computer while they sleep?

It’s a one-bedroom apartment. That means there’s a living room, right? How about gaming in the living room so it’s not as distracting. Problem solved.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

This is exactly what I was thinking!

It really is important to let someone sleep.

Here’s another vote for gaming in another room.

This person thinks they’re both in the wrong.

Nobody wants a roommate who won’t let them sleep.

