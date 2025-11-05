Non-Driver Needed A Ride To The Grocery Store, So She Asked Her Neighbor To Help Even Though She Thinks She’s A Bad Driver

When you don’t drive, you can sometimes find yourself reliant on other people for transportation.

Because as great as public transportation is, there are some moments in life when there simply isn’t a bus or train, and you need to get somewhere now.

The woman in this story doesn’t drive, so she asked her neighbor to drive her to the store.

Read on to find out how the neighbor’s driving blew a hole in their relationship.

AITA for telling off the neighbor who was driving me around for out-of-town errands when she was driving horribly? I am a 28-year-old woman who doesn’t drive. I have a few mental health issues including autism and anxiety. I currently live in a small farm-town where anything major like a Walmart is a 45 minute drive minimum.

Let’s see how this factor ended up causing her problems.

Seeing as how I am currently on disability for said mental health issues, I got paid today and needed to Walmart. Because I don’t drive, I had to ask a neighbor who did. However, the last time I asked her to drive me, it didn’t leave me too enthused with her driving to begin with – so I was naturally reluctant to do so again.

Read on to find out how the neighbor’s driving was.

This time when we were driving, we she went through the roundabouts, she would start in the outside lane, go into the roundabout in the inside lane, and exit back out in the outside lane. The last time that she did it, she nearly caused an accident and I just snapped. I yelled at her saying how doing stuff like that causes accidents, and that I was ultimately terrified to ride with her. AITA?

When you’re reliant on someone else to help you get around, you have to accept them and their ride as they are.

Sure, if you notice something truly dangerous you could make a suggestion or a calm comment – but yelling at the driver?

It’s not very gracious toward the person who was helping her out.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person thought she should simply not travel with the neighbor.

While others explained that yelling at a driver is only going to make the situation more dangerous.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that she could have not gotten the lift in the first place.

She needs to find another way.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.