Older Brother Worked, Studied, And Helped At Church, But His Parents Still Expected Him To Play With His Younger Sibling Constantly, And It Left Him Feeling Exhausted And Guilty

No one warns you that being the older sibling can feel like a second job you didn’t sign up for.

So, what would you do if your parents expected you to drop everything every time your younger sibling wanted to play, even though you already work, volunteer, and barely get any free time?

Would you just do as they say to keep the peace? Or would you finally stand your ground and refuse?

In the following story, a teenage brother finds himself in this predicament and is unsure if opting for the latter is wrong.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to constantly play with my younger brother I (16M) am constantly told that I need to play and entertain my brother whenever he asks me to play by my parents. My brother is 11 (about to be 12), and he has undiagnosed ADHD. He recently stopped having seizures, and he always has to have someone play with him, like CONSTANTLY! I feel bad bc my parents are telling me that he cries when I don’t play with him, but I also work, have a bunch of church duties, and barely ever have time for “me.”

Now, he’s unsure how to feel.

Maybe I just suck as a brother—I don’t know —but he only ever wants to play what he wants, how he wants, when he wants, and it’s tiring. He doesn’t see spending time as just hanging out in my room while I work; I have to give him my undivided attention when I “spend time with him.” I just need to figure something out. AITA?

Yikes. It’s easy to see why he’s so upset, but there has to be some type of solution.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any advice that could work.

As this comment explains, they should have friends their own age.

For this reader, it’s his parents’ responsibility.

Yet another person who thinks this is the parents’ problem.

Here’s another reader who thinks the brother needs some friends.

This is definitely not his problem. But his parents do need to correct this behavior, because the younger brother can’t grow up thinking it’s okay.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.