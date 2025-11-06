One Woman Chooses To Spend The Day With Her Half Sister Instead Of The Rest Of Her Family, So Her Phone Blows Up – And Not In A Good Way

Let’s face it, families can be complicated.

AITA for choosing to spend time with my half-sister instead of with my family who keep excluding her? My half sister is the result of my father cheating on my mom. So it’s no surprise that apart from a few aunts, uncles, and cousins, my family doesn’t really like her and will oftentimes exclude her from family events. I personally never held a grudge against her, because she’s the closet thing to a sibling I have since I’m an only child. And besides, I just never understood taken anger and frustration out on the child of an affair, because she’s a victim of the whole situation too.

So I’m sure you can imagine that I hate how they pretty much just try to push her out of the family and make sure she doesn’t feel welcome. Recently, an event was coming up, nothing crazy it was just a simple get together. I knew they wouldn’t invite my half sister, so I just decided I wasn’t going and was going to hang out with her for the day. And that’s exactly what I did on the day of the get together.

After a few minutes of hanging out, I got a text from my mom asking where I was. I simply replied that I was with my half sis and that I wasn’t going to the get together. Two minutes later my phone was blowing up with texts and voicemails/recordings from our family members. A lot of them were simply just insults being hurled at me and my half sister, and the others were asking why I would rather spend time with her over the whole family.

I decided to wait until things cooled down before giving a response to my family. After leaving at around 10pm, I finally decided to text my mom and other family members telling them that my half sister is part of the family in my eyes, and shouldn’t be treated like garbage for something she had no control in. I haven’t really gotten any responses to my texts besides from a few family members being stubborn and saying how I was in the wrong, but I haven’t backed down on my opinion. AITA?

This person agreed that no one should be unkind to the the half-sister, regardless of how they feel about her.

But others thought that they weren’t obliged to invite her to anything.

Meanwhile, this Redditor praised her compassion.

They’re not good people.

