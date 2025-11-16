Patient Cuddled With Their Partner During Their Recovery, But When Their Friend Labeled Their PDA As “Too Much,” It Made Everything Awkward

After spending days in the hospital, most people welcome the comforting touch of their partner.

So when one recovering patient’s friend misread their closeness with their partner as “too much,” it left them second-guessing everything.

AITA for mild pda in my own home I have been in the hospital for three days for breaking both of my wrists and needing surgery. Due to an overbearing mother, my partner could not visit. When I came home, my friends came over the next day.

In the patient’s eyes, everything was normal.

I acted with respect, I thought — only cuddling into my partner while watching a movie and giving one kiss when they got me a drink.

But their friend soon made it clear she was uncomfortable.

But I got a message from the friend the next day saying, “The PDA made me sooooo uncomfortable, please stop 🙏.”

Now the patient is doubting everything.

Now I feel like a jerk. But it was in our own home, and usually we are really touchy with each other — not intimately, just always touching and caressing out of love. AITA?

