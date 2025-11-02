Pet Store Reptile Expert Goes In On Her Day Off With Her Pet Python, But A Dog Owner In The Store Freaks Out

Imagine going to a pet store with your dog to buy dog food, and you notice another pet owner in the store with a snake around their neck.

Would you figure that was reasonable since the store allows pet owners to bring their pets with them, or would you freak out?

In this story, one snake owner brings her pet to the pet store, and a dog owner completely flips out.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The Day My Pet Was Not a Pet Today This story is from my days at a big box pet store. I was the dog trainer, food specialist, and reptile specialist for my location. So my days off were few and treasured. On this day, I needed to get supplies for my critters as it was cage cleaning day and I had forgotten when I worked the day before. So I decided to bring my snake Satinka with me. Satinka is a 5 foot Ball Python. Not big at all for a python, but big enough to get reactions.

I would definitely notice if I saw someone with a snake around their neck!

I know a lot of people don’t like snakes, so I don’t ever shove her into anyone’s face. A lot of the time when she isn’t moving around, people don’t notice her. This is not one of those days. I walked into the store with her around my neck, grabbed a hand basket, and headed towards the back of the store where the reptile supplies were. About halfway back, a woman did a double take as I walked past. We will call her Dog Lady.

The woman is clearly terrified.

Then there was scream and the crash of her hand basket full of dog supplies hitting the ground. I turned back to her, pretty sure I was the source of the scream. I can’t even get a word out before she starts yelling at me. Dog Lady: WHAT IS THAT THING DOING IN HERE. GET OUT! THOSE AREN’T PETS!

She tries to calmly explain.

SDrakkan: I’m sorry you feel that way ma’am, but she is my pe- Dog Lady: I DON’T CARE WHAT YOU THINK! GET OUT OF THE STORE! YOU AREN’T ALLOWED TO HAVE THAT IN HERE! SDrakkan: …you do know this store sells reptiles, right? Dog Lady: I don’t GO in the back of the store because I KNOW they are back there in CAGES. THAT IS NOT IN A CAGE AND I WANT IT OUT NOW!

If pets are allowed, all pets are allowed.

SDrakkan: Ma’am, I’m allowed to be here with her just like you bring your dog. It’s a pet sto- Dog Lady: I’m TIRED of your EXCUSES! I WANT A MANAGER! I WANT YOU OUT! I sighed, and turned to go to the office to get CoolBoss, my manager. CoolBoss is not a snake fan, but she respected them regardless. Lucky for me, she comes around the corner just then to find out what the yelling was about.

The boss gets both sides of the story.

CoolBoss: SDrakkan, what is going on? Sdrakkan: This lady wants Satinka and I to leave. CoolBoss: Ma’am, what seems to be the problem. Dog Lady: This girl seems to think that creature is allowed in here!

She really does sound like a cool boss.

CoolBoss: That girl is my reptile specialist in here on her day off with her PET snake. Any pet is allowed in- Dog Lady: WHAT?! YOU ALLOW THEM IN HERE?! THAT ISN’T RIGHT! CoolBoss: Yes, we sell them and have absolutely no problem with anyone bringing their PET into the store. Dog Lady starts sputtering, looking between CoolBoss and I.

The crowd is on the snake owner’s side.

By now there is a crowd watching all this happen, and she starts trying to get them to agree with her. There isn’t a one. One even mentioned that they had brought a cornsnake from me and they were eager to meet Satinka. Turning back to us she kicks her basket still on the ground. Dog Lady: If THIS is how to you treat a LOYAL customer, then I will NEVER be shopping here AGAIN! That THING is not a PET and you are going to HELL for TOUCHING it!

Finally, she left!

Now, I probably shouldn’t have, but I couldn’t help myself. I lifted Satinkas front half and kissed her on the top of the head. “Then so be it!” Dog Lady: I’LL BE CALLING CORPORATE ON YOU! YOU WILL BOTH BE FIRED! CoolBoss: Ok ma’am, you go ahead and do that. Have a nice day! She stomped out of the store still yelling. CoolBoss rolled her eyes, and asked if I needed any crickets.

Now, I can see being scared of the snake. Some people really are. Perhaps that’s why the customer was freaking out so much. But she should’ve just left if she was so upset by the snake owner.

