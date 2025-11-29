Pushy Sales Guy Demanded An Urgent File Recovery From His Laptop, But This Tech Employee Ended Up Discovering And Exposing His Dirty Secrets

Sometimes, impatience can lead to unintended consequences.

If you were told to restore files on an employee’s computer, would you report it if you found something inappropriate?

This IT employee used to restore important files and documents in the company he worked for.

When somebody in the office requested his service, it normally took a few days.

A pushy sales employee demanded super quick file recovery, so he did, and discovered his dirty little secret.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Absolutely Must Restore My Important Files! One of my early jobs was managing the back-end server and database for a desktop and laptop file backup system. It was a very big company, and we had all the sales and management laptops on regular backup schedules. Often, the database would crash, and we would have to rebuild it. This meant restoring files using the automated process was offline for a few hours to sometimes a few days.

This employee received a request from a sales guy who wanted a rush document recovery service.

Management put out a notice that any restore requests must get my manager’s approval before we did a manual restore. Most times, it could wait for a day or so. This one sales guy insisted that we restore his super critical sales documents immediately, or he would escalate to senior management. My manager told him to wait for one more day.

When they informed him that he needed to wait a day, he went straight to the CTO.

Nope, he went straight to the CTO and got his way. So, as part of the manual restore process, we printed out the complete file list of what we would be restoring and copied all the files to a DVD that was to be sent to the user. Ninety-five percent of the files that were to be restored were adult pics and videos, with a few Word docs and spreadsheets.

He gave all recovered documents and files to his manager.

After printing the 20+ page file report and burning the DVD, I took it to my manager. She smiled and immediately set an appointment with the CTO. Needless to say, the sales guy had a very intense meeting with the CTO, Sales VP, and HR. I heard he denied to the end that those files were his. I wonder what he told his wife when he had to look for another job.

That sales guy’s insistence really backfired!

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person shares their experience in their old job.

Short and simple.

Is this person being careful or too paranoid?

The truth always finds a way to reveal itself.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.