Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldn’t Use His Water Filter And It Didn’t Go Over Well

AITA for not letting my roommate use my water filter My roommate is upset at me because I won’t let him use my water filter. I share a suite with 2 other people, but the person I share my room with doesn’t do anything around the suite.

It’s noticeable and they don’t appreciate it.

He doesn’t take out the trash, clean the bathroom or vacuum around the living room.

The others in my suite and I have been doing this for about 2 months now. The only time he “took out” trash was when he gave me his trash from the room while I was taking out the main garbage bag for the suite.

So this roommate been denied a privilege.

I recently bought a new water filter and he’s shown his interest in it, but I explained that he can’t use it but the other suite mates can because he does no chores at all. He got ticked at me and has been calling me a **** for not letting him use the water filter.

Here is what people are saying.

But then they’d fight over who used it most.

Communication is underrated.

Yep. He could get a water bottle with a filter and avoid all this.

I wonder if this would work.

Haha probably!

This is going to be a TikTok video, I bet.

