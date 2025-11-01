November 1, 2025 at 2:15 am

Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldn’t Use His Water Filter And It Didn’t Go Over Well

by Ashley Ashbee

Young man drinking a glass of water

Pexels/Reddit

Living with other people can get really toxic if you’re doing a lot of the work and they are benefiting from it.

Check out what this guy did to penalize his roommate.

AITA for not letting my roommate use my water filter

My roommate is upset at me because I won’t let him use my water filter.

I share a suite with 2 other people, but the person I share my room with doesn’t do anything around the suite.

It’s noticeable and they don’t appreciate it.

He doesn’t take out the trash, clean the bathroom or vacuum around the living room.

The others in my suite and I have been doing this for about 2 months now.

The only time he “took out” trash was when he gave me his trash from the room while I was taking out the main garbage bag for the suite.

So this roommate been denied a privilege.

I recently bought a new water filter and he’s shown his interest in it, but I explained that he can’t use it but the other suite mates can because he does no chores at all.

He got ticked at me and has been calling me a **** for not letting him use the water filter.

Here is what people are saying.

But then they’d fight over who used it most.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 2.29.51 PM Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldnt Use His Water Filter And It Didnt Go Over Well

Communication is underrated.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 2.30.47 PM Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldnt Use His Water Filter And It Didnt Go Over Well

Yep. He could get a water bottle with a filter and avoid all this.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 2.30.58 PM Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldnt Use His Water Filter And It Didnt Go Over Well

I wonder if this would work.

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 2.31.52 PM Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldnt Use His Water Filter And It Didnt Go Over Well

Haha probably!

Screenshot 2025 10 03 at 2.32.37 PM Renter Is Fed Up With His Roommate Not Doing Any Household Chores, So He Told Him He Couldnt Use His Water Filter And It Didnt Go Over Well

This is going to be a TikTok video, I bet.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter