Renter’s Roommate Let Her Boyfriend Practically Move In Without Paying Rent, So She Finally Told Him To Start Contributing Or Get Out

Apartment living only works when everyone pulls their weight.

But when her roommate’s freeloading boyfriend started treating the place like his personal Airbnb, she realized she was done footing the bill for his extended stay.

AITAH for telling my roommate’s boyfriend to stop staying over every night I (25F) share an apartment with my roommate (24F), and when we moved in, we agreed that partners could visit but not basically live here. Her boyfriend started staying over once or twice a week — fine.

Lately, though, things have really gotten out of hand.

But for the past two months, he’s been here almost every night. He showers here, eats our food, and never pays for anything.

So she finally spoke up, and her roommate starts gaslighting the heck out of her.

I finally told her it’s getting out of hand and that he either starts helping with bills or limits his time here. She said I’m being controlling and that “he’s part of her life, so I should respect that.”

It’s seemed to leave a big mark on their relationship.

Now she’s been giving me the cold shoulder and told our mutual friends I “hate love.”

This couldn’t be further from the truth, though.

I don’t care about love — I just want to be able to make breakfast without some guy in his boxers hogging the kitchen. So… AITAH for putting my foot down?

Her boyfriend is no longer a guest — he’s a full-on freeloader.

What did Reddit have to say?

If he’s going to be staying over that often, it’s high time he starts paying up.

Why not just go along with her roommate’s delusions?

It always starts out innocent enough…

Maybe this boyfriend is only there because he has nowhere else to live?

This renter never agreed to front the cost for a freeloader, and she’s not going to pretend like she did.

She didn’t hate love, she hated being taken advantage of.

