Roommate Doesn’t Bring Her Key With Her When She Leaves, So She Bangs On The Door And Windows Expecting Another Roommate To Let Her In

Imagine living in a college dorm with some friends.

If you went out but your friends were staying in, would you bring your key with you, or would you assume your friends would unlock the door for you when you got back?

In this story, one roommate never brings her key with her and always expects her roommates to let her in when she knocks.

Her roommates are getting pretty annoyed with this situation.

Let’s read the whole story to see how it got even worse.

AITA for locking my roommate out? One of my roommates this year, who we’ll call B (f19) is a very close friend. I love her dearly. That said, she can annoy the hell out of me. Lately it’s a 50/50 on if she brings her key with her whenever she leaves the dorm. We all live on a campus, so none of us are ever too far. There are 5 of us total.

This sounds really annoying!

While she especially won’t bring her key when we’re out together, since she always figures one of us will do it for her, she’s been leaving alone without it more lately. Probably the most frustrating part of this is that she can’t knock or call us like a normal person. She’s decided the only way to alert us she wants back in is to bang on the door like she’s FBI, and not stop until someone gets her. It’s annoying and kind of insensitive, since we could be doing something important ourselves.

Here’s what happened tonight…

So tonight she goes out with some mutual friends, comes back around 10 pm. Cue her banging on the door. I was busy with something else and I find her doing this immature, so I didn’t let her in. One of the other roommates was in the main room with me, and since I don’t get, neither does she.

This sounds bizarre.

Cue B hitting the windows and doors so hard we could hear the locks click. We all mess around with each other, so I didn’t think much of it. I don’t know how to explain it, but she’s a very loud, energetic, physical person, so it didn’t register as too weird either. Since it’s so dramatic to do, and we figured she could hear us laughing, we assume she’s messing with us too.

Why didn’t she just call?

Note that it wasn’t cold at all, she didn’t need to sleep, she had her phone on her, etc. of course I assume she would’ve communicated if it was important, and she could’ve easily called or messaged. It also couldn’t have been more than a minute or two, so it’s not like we would’ve left her out there long. We heard she left her water bottle, so we put it outside for her. She kicks the door and leaves.

Are they really the bad guys?

Then the mutual friend tells us she’s actually mad? Now our other roommate is mad at us too for “locking her out” even though B’s the one who left without a key, and I guess she thinks we’re too mean.

Uh, this roommate needs to take responsibility for herself and bring her key with her instead of expecting someone else to let her in.

If she accidentally forgets her key, she needs to call, not bang on the doors and windows.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They need to talk to the roommate about this situation.

Communication is key.

Here’s another vote for talking about it.

This person thinks they should apologize.

But this person is completely on their side and thinks they should do something even more extreme next time.

Banging on a door is not the best way to communicate.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.